Chef Cat Makes 'Squid Game' Inspired Dalgona Candy; Tricks Leave Internet Amazed: WATCH

The South Korean drama series Squid Game on Netflix is all the rage on the internet. The nail-biting survival thriller is now not just famous for its plot but also an edible component. The 'Dalgona Candy' from the show has now become popular among millennials. What has made it more interesting now is "Chef" Cat, who goes by the name @thatlittlepuff on Instagram, has revealed the tricks to prepare the fragile candy.

After the hot trend of Dalgona Coffee, which took the internet by storm in last lockdown, subsided, a new trend quite similar to it has replaced it now. The trend that has inspired all cooking enthusiasts is inspired from the Squid Game, which shows supermodel-turned-actor Jung Ho Yeon, along with several other participants, trying to carefully plate a perfect batch of Dalgona candy. As per the rules of the game, the one who wins in each segment gets a huge cash reward but the one who fails to meet the goal is killed. After carefully watching a snip from the Netflix original series, 'Chef' cat Puff begins to reveal the simplest way of achieving a perfect caramelised sugar candy.

Puff takes a small ladle and pours sugar in it. Then he stirs the sugar to perfectly caramelise it removing all possible lumps. After the sugar crystals convert into smooth sticky liquid, Puff then adds baking soda and continues to stir the mixture with a small spatula. Then he pours the caramel on a flat tray and lets it dry. He then presses it with a flat spatula to get the shape of a candy. While it is still soft, Puff uses an umbrella-shaped cookie cutter to make an interesting imprint on the piece of candy. Lastly, he places it will other cookies on the dish. Take a look at the cutest cat video on the internet today:

The video was shared on Instagram, a week ago, has now amassed over 2.2 lakh likes and a plethora of comments. Uploaded with the caption "Been obsessive with this new Netflix series," the 20 seconds video has prompted viewers to ask several questions and offer various suggestions. "Can this be made with sugarcane," one inquired. "There is something suspicious I can't tell," wrote another joking adding two laughing emoticons. "There is a new design," wrote third.

The Little Puff prepares Pizza

That's not all, Chef Puff is credited with quick and trendy kitchen hacks to avoid waste. In one such video, he shows the perfect way to slice pizza. "Knock knock, your Pizza is here," the caption read on the post. In the video, Puff shares a quick hack to equally and cleanly cut a pizza in order to make perfect slices. Netizens were amazed at the quick hack. "Hahah, this is for me," one wrote. However, some were triggered by the pineapple put on the pizza slices. "the moment I saw a pineapple on the pizza I was like hell no," one wrote.

Image: @thatlittlepuff/Instagram