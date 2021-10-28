Chef Designs Whale Out Of Milk And Chocolate, Netizens Say 'excellent Sculptor'

A video of a specialist chocolatier and pastry chef Amaury Guichon handcrafting a 90lbs ‘realistic’ whale out of the milk and dark chocolate without actually using a mould has stunned the internet. Prepared in approximately four days, the recipe for the indulgent treat was shared in a complete video clip by the popular French culinary expert on his official Instagram handle where he caters to 4.2 million fans. “I love the realistic-looking skin,” Guichon wrote as he shared the clip of the dessert’s preparation that left his followers craving. Labelling his artistic streak as ‘a touch of excellence,’ the users admired the perfection of his chocolate recipe that resembled so close to the real marine creature, a whale.

As the 2-minute clip opens, the Las Vegas-based chef is seen mixing melted chocolate ingredients for modelling the confectionary into a large grey coloured sea whale. He is seen carving the textures with several tools, piping the edges, and designing the whale’s fins, eyes, and tail by his own hands, flaunting the designer’s skills. He also uses a welding machine, paper, sheets of chocolate and chocolate clay to sculpt the whale-like structure.

He then sprays the chocolate design piece with milk to give a realistic skin texture to the product. Covering the entire piece with liquid chocolate coats, the Parisian chef occasionally grates into the piece to achieve the 3D model. Guichon embeds the eyes and uses grey textured syrup to achieve shiny and scaly skin for the whale with excellent gloss, as he garners a slew of praises for his chocolate art.

Netizens call chocolate whale 'surreal,' admire chef's artistic streak

“You would have made an excellent sculptor,” wrote a commenter. “I'm always amazed by your work. But one thing that has been bothering me since a long time ago. Do you eat them later?” Joked another. Meanwhile a third labelled his chocolate work a masterpiece, as he said the final product is “so beautiful.” “Spectacular,” one other wrote. “It's so detailed. I always wondered if someone had the guts to eat it later. Who would want to break such an amazing art piece,” said yet another commenter.