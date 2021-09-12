Chef Gordon Ramsay Reacts To Bizarre Video Of Lava Being Poured On Hot Dog; Watch

Chef Gordon Ramsay is one of the most popular British chefs, who enjoys a massive fan following around the world. Ramsay, who is also tech-savvy, often took to social media platforms to share his funny reactions to other chef's recipes with sarcasm and sometimes with his hilarious commentary. In a similar video shared on Instagram, the British chef can be seen reacting to a video of another chef pouring lava on a hot dog. "American football is back tonight….but please don’t do this at your tailgates this weekend!!" wrote the chef on his Instagram account.

The video starts with Ramsay reaction to a thick yellow substance was being poured over a hot dog. The celebrated chef, at first, thought the hot yellow molten item being poured over the hot dog is heated mustard. However, Ramsay soon realised that the yellow item is nothing but 'lava'. "Seriously? Lava on a hot dog," Ramsay asked with raised eyebrows. "What in the hell are you doing to that hot dog? Stop it!" he went on to say. Have a look at the video:

Netizens agreed with Gordon Ramsay's take on hilarious dish

Meanwhile, the hilarious video of his reaction is now viral on the internet. Since being shared on Instagram some two days ago, the video has garnered over 3.2 million views and, the count is still going on. Some netizens agreed with Gordon Ramsay's reaction and wrote, "I have a feeling that came out of him the same way." "Hottest dog I’ve ever seen. Never a good thing to burn your sausage," wrote another user. "Oh shit they burnt Gordon’s wiener," wrote the third user.

Ramsay partners with Fox Entertainment to form Studio Ramsay Global

This is not the first time when Gordon Ramsay shared such videos. Earlier on August 29, posted a video of a bizarre sandwich that he encountered online. "Don't go too crazy this Sunday!! And don't beat your meat," he said in the caption. Recently, Ramsay joined hands with Fox Entertainment to form a joint venture. According to the reports by Variety, it was revealed that Fox Entertainment secured the partnership with Gordon Ramsay, after a competitive bidding process. It was further revealed that Disney was also a part of the bidding process and the deal was finally closed in nine figures.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)