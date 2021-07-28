Chef Kitty's Latest Cooking Video With New Recipe Becomes Internet Favourite; Watch Here

If you are bored of eating your regular food, Puff the kitty is here to serve you a scrumptious meal. The internet heartthrob kitty is back with her amazing cooking skills to win the internet again. Puff is no longer a regular Chef, she has also learned how to cook some trending dishes, her latest video is proof of it. In her latest video, the cooking cat has learnt a new way of cooking sunny-side-up and here’s how she made it.

In her latest video that has gained over 1 lakh likes, Puff can be seen learning a new technique to cook the sunny side up from the internet. After watching, she then decides to try it on her own. Donned with the apron, the Chef kitty repeats the steps as were shown in the tutorial video. In her attempt, she tried her best to present the dish in the same way and almost nails it. However, just in the end, she messed up putting the sunny side up on a plate and got disappointed. That’s the best part of the video, where one can see her grumping.

Netizens are in love with this video. It was shared on her Instagram channel named “that little puff” on July 23 and has gained over 1 lakh likes and thousand comments. In the comments, some users suggested Kitty try again by putting some oil in it, “You had to put oil on the pan pufff😂 let's try one more time😍.” While another user wrote, “I really enjoy when your dishes don't go well sorry puff.” A third commented, “Your creativity doesn't pass unnoticed. 😂” To cater to her 492K followers, Kitty keeps her profile updated. She has till date shared around 320 posts and most of them are her cooking videos.



Image: Instagram/@thatlittlepuff

