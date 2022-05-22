Chef Kunal Kapur's Foodie Twist To Popular Bollywood Song Prompts Interesting Reactions

As it is rightly said that the way to the heart goes from the stomach. As of now, chef Kunal Kapur has created a buzz over the internet, especially among food enthusiasts. The chef has shared the post which has twisted lines of a Hindi Bollywood song. Kunal Kapoor took to Instagram to share a unique post and it has been doing rounds on the internet ever since.

The post shared by chef Kunal Kapur is an image that has lyrics from the Hindi Bollywood movie Kal Ho Naa Ho’s title track. Chef shared the lyrics by twisting the actual song and the interesting thing about the post is that it rhymes in the same way as a song. "Isn't this #motivation for all foodies?" read the caption on the post. The post added, "Share any food Shayari with us in the comments section. The best one will be pinned and shared on my story."

'Lovely', Netizens react

The post has accumulated around 16.9K likes accompanied by several comments. The post prompted many to put out their views, "Wah wah wah, khate raho zindagi," a user wrote. While many users shared their version of the song. Another user wrote, "Muskurane ki wajah tum ho jiya jaye jaye na jaye na chai ke Bina." The third user spelled, "Lol, har foodie ki kahaani, wonderfully written ....yummieeee."

Image: Facebook/@Kunal_Kapur