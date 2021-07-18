Chef Vikas Khanna Recreates Vincent Van Gogh's Sunflower Painting In A Unique Way; Watch

Chef Vikas Khanna has reproduced painter Vincent Van Gogh's famous Sunflower art through his dish. The chef yet again has left his foodie fans startled with his culinary skills. Khanna has created an unnamed delectable and has presented it replicating Vincent Van Gogh's painting. The dish looks vibrant and perfectly cooked, so much so that the fans are drooling already.

The Sunflower dish

If Vincent Van Gogh was a Chef. 😍#SunFlowers pic.twitter.com/U8ATXEy46i — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) July 16, 2021

The video starts with a zoom into the dish then transitions to the Chef sprinkling sesame seeds to add a dash of flavour to the already irresistible dish. We can all agree with a Twitter user that Chef Khanna 'creates magic with his food.' Chef Khanna took Twitter to share this beautiful video on July 16. He captioned it " Vincent Van Gogh was a Chef." The video has amassed over 12.1k views and around 13k likes. Furthermore, it has also cumulated over 30 retweets and 600 love reactions. He also shared the video on his Instagram account, which garnered over 1million views.

Netizens react

The users are amazed at the creation and have offered Chef Vikas Khanna to produce an exhibit with his astonishing creations. Another user called his dishes "unmatched." Another Instagram user called his dish a "masterpiece." Khanna is a New York-based Indian Chef, who has a great lot of achievements in his kitty. Besides authoring cookbooks, he has also judged the Indian MasterChef and was present at Master Chef Australia for a Pressure Test challenge.

"Yours truly" by Vikas Khanna

Any guesses!

What is this new creation of “yours truly”? pic.twitter.com/5v27K4UeP1 — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) July 13, 2021

In a previous such post, Chef Vikas Khanna created a doughnut-shaped desert and decorated it with rose petals. The aesthetic and exquisite-looking dessert also had mini chunks of strawberries. He asked Twitteratis to identify the combination of the Indo-western creation. He captioned the post, "Any guesses! What is this new creation of 'yours truly'?' Netizens made a fair share of guesses from doughnut to ice-cream to cake.

(Inputs: Twitter/Instagram)

