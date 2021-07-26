Chenkalchoola Colony Boys Grooving To Pala Palakura Leaves Netizens Amused: Check Out

An amusing dance video performed and shot by a group of young boys from Chenkalchoola Colony, Thiruvananthapuram has left the internet grooving. The dance routine performed by a group of teen boys, on the Tamil song Pala Palakura, went viral immediately after it was uploaded on the social media platform, Facebook. The 2.36-minute video was shot and performed in the slum area by the teen residents. They danced through the alleys and recorded it on their mobile phones. The entire video was later put together into a two-minute-long video and uploaded on the internet.

9 boys from the Chenkalchoola Colony rocked on the hit number

The dance group comprised of 9 boys from the Chenkalchoola Colony itself. The 12-acre colony was earlier known as Rajaji Nagar. In the initial part of the video, a guy in a red shirt and folded lungi is seen to be getting with the vibe by swaying his hands in the air on a rickshaw. He then swiftly moves through the alleys and joins his gang members in the middle of the street when the song starts. They groove to the lyrics in fully-coordinated steps. The dance moves vary from hilarious to super neat. The troop dances on rooftops and alleys all around the slum. Towards the end, they are also joined by children who cheer and shake a leg with the crew. Take a look at the video:

Netizens adore the spirit of the youth

The video was originally uploaded by Sudheer Ibrahim on his Facebook account along with the caption "This was done by the pearls of Chenkalchoola on just mobile phone... Direction editing is another level... Professionals will fail..." Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 2k likes and over 900 shares. Netizens have loved and admired the skills and creativity of the young group of boys. Viewers also applauded the editor and the director of the video and motivated the group to keep uploading videos with such spectacular dance moves.

The boys rocked to the lyrics of the hit Tamil song Pala Palakura from the movie Ayan released in 2009. The original song features south superstar Suriya opposite Tamannaah. The lead actors are accompanied by Akashdeep, Saighal, Jagan, and Karunas in the dance clip. The song was written and directed by Harris Jayaraj and sung by Hariharan.

(Image input: @sudheeribrahim/Facebook)

