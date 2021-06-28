Chennai Artist Designs Auto-rickshaw With Syringes To Spread COVID Vaccination Awareness

A Chennai-based artist modelled an auto-rickshaw depicting COVID-19 vaccines in a bid to spread awareness about the benefits of vaccination and to encourage people to take their jabs. According to ANI, Goutham, founder of the art firm - R Kingdom - made the design out of waste pipes, old plastic bottles and other discarded materials. He painted the auto-rickshaw light blue from top to bottom and attached large replicas of syringes, protruding from all sides.

According to the pictures provided by the news agency, a large replica of a vaccine vial has been mounted at the top of the vehicle to represent COVID-19 vaccines. Another small vaccine vial replica also sits on top of the headlight of the three-wheeler. Moreover, two huge syringe replicas have been fixed on the site of the auto.

Tamil Nadu | Goutham, a Chennai-based artist has designed a vaccination awareness autorickshaw to encourage people to get vaccinated.



"Many people have vaccine fear. This will make them understand that vaccine is important. The result of this drive is positive," he said pic.twitter.com/C91VhlTErP — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2021

"Many people are afraid of getting vaccinated. Through this special auto, I hope to make people understand the importance of vaccines, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic," said Goutham.

He revealed that he collaborated with the Greater Chennai Corporation for this initiative. Goutham added that the result of the drive had been so far positive. Further, he said that previously he has also created “COVID-19 helmets” and “COVID-19 weapons” to spread awareness and distributed pamphlets explaining the importance of getting vaccinated.

Tamil Nadu vaccination drive

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that as per the health ministry, Tamil Nadu has administered a total of 1,44,83,205 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, out of which 1,20,60,839 people have been given the first dose while 24,22,366 people have received both doses. In the last 24 hours, the state-administered 4,94,724 beneficiaries. At present, the total count of active cases in the state stands at 44,924. A total of 23,83,624 people have recovered from the disease so far, while the death toll has mounted to 32,199.

Recently, the Tamil Nadu Government even eased movement for outdoor activity with new COVID-19 guidelines in the state. Apart from the districts with fewer cases, the lockdown will remain imposed till July 5. As per the latest guidelines, the four top districts including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet will see a large raft of relaxations. Places of worship have been allowed to open in these districts but archanas, festivals and consecration ceremonies will remain prohibited.

