Chennai: Man Clears Traffic For Three Ambulances Amid Rain, Wins Hearts On Internet; Watch

A video has emerged on social media where a man is seen clearing the traffic jam for three ambulances that got stuck due to heavy rainfall and congestion in Anna Salai, Chennai. The man identified as Jinnah, a private bank manager, cleared the road for the emergency vehicles for almost 4 km in the rain and waterlogged roads in Anna Salai. The video is extensively circulating on social media, and Jinnah's effort to save the lives of critically ill patients in the ambulances is being widely lauded.

In the video clip, the ambulances can be seen getting stuck in a heavy traffic jam while on their way to the Rajiv Gandhi hospital. But drivers could not find a way out of the traffic, and Jinnah voluntarily intervenes and clears the traffic for about 4 km while walking. The incident was recorded on mobile phones by some of the onlookers and later shared on social media.

Watch: Chennai man's heartwarming gesture for suffering people

Since the video went viral, the man has been winning the hearts of netizens, who are praising him for his selfless act in a time of crisis. The video was later shared by IPS officer Sudha Ramen, who called him a "hero" and mentioned that Jinnah walked about 4 km until the ambulances reached the hospital. The video has garnered hundreds and thousands of views and a flood of comments.

This shows humanity has not died. Appreciate this gentleman ( who actually become GOD) for 3,patients in ambulance. If only we create awareness on this many lives could be saved as golden hr is important — G Ramachandran (@GRamach04950458) January 1, 2022

Such a noble man. Every human in the road to have such empathy towards others. — Ram Srinivasan (@srinirama) December 31, 2021

One user expressed, "Such a noble man. Every human on the road has such empathy towards others," while another person said, "This shows humanity has not died. Appreciate this gentleman (who actually became God) for three patients in an ambulance. If only we create awareness on this many lives could be saved as golden hr is important".

"A real hero, not a reel hero," said one other user. Another user remarked, "In general, people don't know what to do or how to clear the road when they see an ambulance approaching."

(Image: Twitter/@Vishaldharm1)