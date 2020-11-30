Chennai Man Donates Rice Bags At COVID-19 Hospital To Celebrate Parents’ Recovery

While people across the world are hailing healthcare workers as heroes, a man from Chennai chose a material way to showcase his gratitude. The anonymous man donated five kg rice bags to 100 frontline workers at a hospital where his parents were treated for COVID-19 pandemic. Celebrating his elderly parents’ recovery from the deadly viral infection, the man donated the rice bags’ to the ‘crystal workers’ who are responsible for maintaining the sanitation and hygiene at the hospital.

The dean of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Dr E Theranirajan, speaking to the New Indian Express said that the man’s parents’, both in their 70s, were hospitalized with severe distress. He added that both stayed the COVID-19 ICU of the hospital for eight days where they were supported with oxygen before being discharged recently. In the aftermath, their son came forward to aid the sanitation workers at the hospital to honour them for their contribution at the time of adversity.

Authorities felicitate sanitation workers

Previously, the sanitation workers in Madurai were felicitated by state cooperation minister Sellur K Raju and District Collector Dr. TG Vinay for their tireless efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The workers were also given groceries and cleaning supplies.

The Tirunelveli Police earlier also gave a guard of honour to the sanitation workers in the city's municipal corporation for their efforts in combating COVID-19. While in Haryana's Ambala, the residents garlanded and showered flowers on sanitation workers and applauded their efforts

In similar news, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas also shared her footwear donation for healthcare workers in India and Los Angeles. Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Healthcare professionals around the world are working every day to ensure our safety and fighting for us on the frontlines. Their courage, commitment and sacrifices are saving innumerable lives in this global pandemic".⁣

