Chennai Man Reveals Unique Reason Behind Dating 365 Women; 335 Down, 30 More To Go. Read

For the previous five and a half years, a very interesting person has been making headlines through his unique social media posts. A man from Chennai has dated 335 women and still has 30 more to go to fulfill his 365-date quest. This initiative was established in 2015 by Sunder Ramu, a professional dancer and actor.

What is the Chennai man's ultimate goal?

People might consider this act to be romantic but he has started this with very different intentions. His goal is to raise awareness and promote consciousness about women's rights in India.

In an interview with BBC, a Chennai man said that in his childhood days he has witnessed that women were respected and properly treated in his household. Even in his school, there was no gender discrimination and no distinction between males and females. He further said that when he started exploring the world, he saw the deeply ingrained gender inequalities in the society which utterly shocked him. Speaking to BBC, the actor said that he is an “absolute romantic" and is seeking love every day, but the idea behind 365 dates is not to find women.

This unique idea came to his mind after the gangrape tragedy in Nirbhaya in December 2012. This incident compelled him to make a change by dating 365 women. He explained the incident by saying that the experience 'churned' his stomach and he had several sleepless nights. Ramu began working on his initiative on January 1, 2015, and he revealed the same on Facebook a day before.

While describing the process, he stated that the ladies would have to ask him out, arrange for a date, choose a location, and pay for or cook the dinner. He added that the extra money which is saved on meals will be used to purchase food for charities.

His dating initiative began with individuals he knew. He soon became popular with fancy names such as "The Dating King," "the 365-dates man," and "the serial dater."

Through his Facebook account, he keeps track of the stories from his encounters. The reason behind this is that the detailed conversation with his dates is converted to meaningful posts; along with posting the photos, he writes about every date in an attempt to ask people to put themselves in the shoes of the other gender and get to understand their issues a little better.

Ramu has gone on dates with ladies from countries like Vietnam, Spain, France, the United States, Thailand, and Sri Lanka in the previous five and a half years.

According to the actor, his most memorable date among all was with his grandma. They drove a Mercedes to a nearby temple and enjoyed the sunset over a lake. He's even encountered Sister Loreto, an Irish nun who travelled to India when she was just nine years old to attend the church.

He even went on a date with the lady who collects garbage in his building, and the two ate a basic dinner that she had prepared while sitting on top of a sewage tank. According to Sunder Ramu, the two had eaten a meal that she usually eats on a daily basis. On another date, one woman took him running and fed him idli-vada from a nearby cafe, while another trained him to sail.

