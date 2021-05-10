Chennai Railway Police Raise COVID-19 Awareness With Dance Performance, Watch Video

In a bid to spread awareness about the deadly COVID-19 virus, Chennai Railway Police came up with a unique way as they performed on several tunes. In the video which has been uploaded on the official Twitter handle of PIB Tamil Nadu, the officers can be seen wearing their uniforms and dancing away to glory. As the coronavirus outbreak is raging havoc across the world, various police departments have used the opportunity to create awareness in simple but yet creative ways. The video has now gone viral on various social media platforms with netizens sharing the video all across the internet.

Raising COVID-19 awareness

The video begins with seven police officers dancing on various tunes. They can be seen wearing their uniforms along with a mask. The police officers also dance to the popular song Enjoy Enjaami. However, while performing, the police made sure to enforce social distancing guidelines by all means. The synchronisation among officers caught the eye of many passengers and gathered many onlookers around. Let’s have a look at the video.

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 1K views. "Too good .Great to see a very vibrant performance .kudos to RPF police personnel. Very entertaining.thank you so much", wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, "So sweet it is to see the energy and concern. Kudos". Tweeples can be seen Retweeting the video with their own captions.

India will definitely win against Corona. 2 गज़ दूरी मास्क है ज़रूरी. https://t.co/J5xudQJ49i — Sukhlal Melgandi (@SukhlalMelgandi) May 10, 2021

Let's start workday with this energy ✌️ https://t.co/zgiyO9HH1v — VK (@vivek0485) May 10, 2021

KooKoo KooKoo! Indian Police dancing to Enjoy Enjaami for COVID PSA. https://t.co/5PaW6snhZP — Vasumathi Anandan வசுமதி (@VasuMPH) May 9, 2021

Current situation in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu is facing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Amid shortage claims and continuous request from the Tamil Nadu government, the Centre on Saturday increased the medical oxygen allocation. The State, which was earlier getting 220 Metric tons (MT) of medical oxygen will now, after the decision of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will get 419 MT of medical oxygen. This holds relevance at a time the State is grappling with the second wave of COVID-19.

According to a statement, signed by the Director of National Health Mission Dr Sanjay Roy, the Centre has increased allocations at the Inox Sriperambudur unit from 50/MT to 140/MT a day. The JSW Salem plant will get 15 MT/day from 10/MT, while Sicgilsos Gases in Tanjore will get 40 MT/day from 20. Puducherry Inox plant will get 44/MT a day from 40/MT and Linde St Gobain gets 60/MT from 20/MT, while a few more plants have also increased their supply.

(Image Credits: Twitter/PIBChennai)

