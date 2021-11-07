Chennai Rains: Twitter Flooded With Memes Amid Heavy Rainfall In City

A few parts of Chennai reported massive rainfall on Sunday morning, which resulted in waterlogging in various parts of the city. Chennai is likely to witness more rain in the next few days, reported the India Meteorological Department (IMD). IMD said, "Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the 07th–09th; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka during the 07th–08th November 2021". However, the heavy fall turned out as an opportunity for netizens on social media to share memes on the condition of the city. Following the heavy downpour, many residents took to the microblogging platform to post hilarious memes, and since then, 'Chennai Rains' has become a trending hashtag on Twitter.

Chennai Rains Memes: Take a look at some of the funniest reactions posted on Twitter

Meanwhile, the heavy rainfall has forced the local authorities to shut down the schools on Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 18 districts observed holidays for schools due to heavy rains and these districts include Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Thiruvalllur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ranipet, Trichy, Ariyalur, Namakkal Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Vellore. Whereas, schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Perambalur, Tiruvannamalai, Ariyalur were also closed on Tuesday. According to the weather notice issued by the IMD, it read, "Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on November 07, 2021." It further stated that "mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of northwest, central, and NE India, over many parts of East India, and some parts of western India during the next 5 days".

Image: PTI/Representative Image