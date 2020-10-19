'Stop Worrying': Chicago Woman's Self-written Obituary Gives People Beautiful Life Lessons

A Chicago woman, who wrote her own obituary and listed down inspiring life lessons, has caused a stir across the social media. From valuable advice to talking about her own life, Stacy Lois left her words to move millions before dying on October 4 at the age of 52. As per the Chicago Sun-Times report, she died two years after being diagnosed with multiple system atrophy (MSA) which is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder. Saying “Take it from me. I’m dead,” Lois encouraged people to live their life to the fullest and refrain from worrying about baseless things such as one’s weight or physical appearance. People on Twitter hailed all her lessons and one of them even said that she was "moved" after learning about Stacy Lois.

Stacy Lois Oliver wrote in her obituary, “May I just say this. I'm not telling you what to do, but I am telling you what to do. Stop worrying about your weight, go live, be, do. Smile, people don't get to feel them enough. Enjoy the moment, it might not come again.”

“If you want to do it, give something a try, try it, taste it, go there. Take it from me, I'm dead. Eat the danish, go to the show, laugh out loud. Love one another and you'll never know what you'll find,” she added.

Chicago woman's self-written obituary goes viral for her wise advice

God bless! Great advice! @cnn — Bill (@calm_h20) October 17, 2020

A Chicago woman's obituary has gone viral for all the good advice it includes. What makes it particularly special is that she wrote the obituary herself before she died.



Stacy Lois Oliver including inspiring words including:



“Stop worrying about your weight, go live, be, do." — garybaumgarten (@garybaumgarten) October 17, 2020

REPORT: Chicago woman's self-written obituary goes viral for her wise advice [PHOTOS]-I was so moved by this so I am sharing it.

Wow. So I guess I’ll be the only person to say just how moving and beautiful this article is? As someone who recently lost an amazing loved one, my heart and thoughts go out to her husband, family & friends during an incredibly difficult time. ❤️ — ChezDrez (@Chezdrez) October 17, 2020

Beautiful — Robin Ayers (@robin_ayers) October 17, 2020

‘She decided to get her thoughts out’

Stacy Lois’ husband of 21 years, Jeff Oliver told Good Morning America that she decided to “get her thoughts out” quickly and write own obituary after doctors informed them that there was no cure for MSA. Oliver said, “She knew the disease was going to start taking more and more of her away” and therefore went on to pen down her thoughts. In her obituary, she also wrote about her life in Chicago.

She wrote, “I've worn many hats, professionally: I've done improv, worked at Henri Bendel when it was here, sang in clubs and cabarets, and for 21 years worked at Northwestern University.” Adding that she even spent tome in making beaded jewellery, belly dancing, hula dancing, sewing, baking and gardening, she elaborated about her life-experiences that she thoroughly enjoyed.

In the aftermath of his wife’s viral obituary, Oliver told the show that even though he is having a tough time but seeing Stacy still affecting people brings him comfort. While Stacy described Oliver as “truly my best friend and the love of my life”, he said, “I was lucky to be in that sunshine for that long so I'm a pretty lucky guy."

