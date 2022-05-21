Happiness does not necessarily come from being rich or living a luxurious life but is all about finding joy in the small things life has to offer. The Buddha is known to have said, "Happiness does not depend on what you have or who you are, it solely relies on what you think", and exemplifying the truth behind his words of wisdom, a video on the internet is winning hearts.

The viral video being talked about here shows the joy a young boy experiences when he sees his father bring home a pre-owned bicycle. The little kid can be jumping and clapping in joy, and his expression is sure to steal anyone's heart away. Shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan, the post was captioned, "It’s just a second-hand bicycle. Look at the joy on their faces. Their expression says they have bought a New Mercedes Benz".

Take a look at the adorable video here:

It’s just a second-hand bicycle. Look at the joy on their faces. Their expression says, they have bought a New Mercedes Benz.❤️ pic.twitter.com/e6PUVjLLZW — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) May 21, 2022

'Real happiness', Netizens react

The trending video has accumulated around 438.5K views since it was shared on the internet. It has also prompted several likes and comments.

One user wrote, "really ...the happiness got from small things is more than tht of big (sic)". A second user commented, "Joy of achieving a big dream. must have cut corners & saved money to buy the bike. I know that feeling. grew up in a low income family. Ability to buy small things led to great http://joy.Now buying an expe. car in a single pymt does not give the same sense of achievement (sic)". A third user expressed, "Happiness is just a matter of time... There was a time when I was happy with old bicycle. Can't feel that joy of ride even on this day... Family also matters (sic)".

