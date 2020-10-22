Chimpanzee Enjoys Veggie Burger In Adorable Video; Foodies Pour Love | WATCH

A video of a chimpanzee named ‘Sugriva’ feasting on his burger has surfaced on the internet, leaving the netizens amused. Uploaded on Instagram handle, ‘chimpbrothers’, the video perfectly depicts the chimpanzee’s love for his burger. According to the caption of the video, it is a Veggie burger from Burgerfi and Sugriva is very much fond of it.

The very short video shows Sugriva sitting next to a human. The human is holding a burger in his hands and feeding it to Sugriva. As the video progresses we see the person offer the veggie burger to Sugriva and he can be seen taking a huge bite of the burger filled with lettuce. The video shows how much the chimpanzee is enjoying his feast time. '#savetheapessa' has been used in the caption of the video.

Uploaded on October 11, the video has managed to gather over 14.3K likes. "Yum, what toppings does he like on his burgers", wrote an Instagram user. Asking Sugriva to share the burger, one person wrote, "Is that a veggie burger. you can share fam". Instagram users are sharing heart emojis in the comment section to express their love for the adorable chimpanzee.

The page 'chimpbrothers' is dedicated to three 9 year old Chimpanzee brothers named, Sugriva, Vali and Angada. The bio of teh page says, "9 yr old chimpanzees & baby brother raising to help save their wild cousins via @RareSpeciesFund. We meeting people!". The page consists various videos of the chimps. In few video the brothers can be seen playing. Few days back, a video was uploaded that showed two of them hopping on the bed and having a gala time.

