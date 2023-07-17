China Mall Installs 'husband Storage' Pods For Gaming As Wives Shop But There Are Issues

'Husband storage' pods have been made available at a Chinese mall for women who wish to shop separately from their partners. The Paper, a Chinese website, claims that a number of glass pods have been built at the Global Harbour Mall in Shanghai. Women can leave their irate husbands in the pods if they don't want to be tagged along around the stores.

The pods have a nice chair, a computer, a controller, and a tonne of classic 1990s games.

As of now, the use of the pods is free but there are plans to implement a fee.

‘Husband storage' pods spark debate online

Although the pods are well-liked, they also fall short in a few crucial areas. The main issue is a lack of air conditioning, which results in you sweating while sitting in a glass cubicle. The peculiar idea has drawn interest both domestically and abroad and sparked intense discussions on Chinese social media sites.

While some customers applauded the mall's efforts to persuade men to accompany their wives and pay the bills, others wondered why it would be necessary to drag someone along who would rather spend their time playing video games.

(‘Husband storage' pods were installed at the Global Harbour Mall in Shanghai | Image: Twitter)

Similar instances of storage pods in China

This is not the first time China has looked into the idea of "husband storage" at shopping centres. "Husband cloakrooms" initially appeared in 2010 and gained popularity in 2014. In essence, they are rest spaces with furniture, a TV, and even smoking areas. Not a terrible idea at all in a mall. However, it is not clear why they're being sold primarily to bored males and not also to elderly folks or ladies with young children.

When NPR covered the "men at malls" phenomena in the US in 2006, the publication discovered that at least one establishment catered to men waiting for their partners by providing refreshments and comfortable chairs.