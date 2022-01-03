China: Man Reunites With Family After 30 Yrs Of Abduction, Takes Help From Hand-drawn Map

A Chinese man broke into tears after he was reunited with his family after being away for 30 years. Li Jingwei was kidnapped and sold into a child trafficking ring when he was just four years old. Thanks to social media, the man was able to once again reunite with his biological parents, who had very little hope that he would ever return to them. According to a report published by state-run news outlet The Paper, Jingwei shared a hand-drawn map on the video-sharing application Douyin, and when police officials came across his post, they helped the man to reunite with his family.

Jingwei did not remember what his parents or other family members looked like; he didn't remember his birth name, his parents' names, or his village name. However, he had an image in his mind of what his home village looked like, as he had stayed there until he was abducted. He drew a map of his home as he remembered a few surrounding things, such as trees, cows, roads turning towards rivers, rice paddies, ponds, and bamboo shoots in a nearby mountain.

China: Man reunites with family 30 years after abduction

Taking to Chinese video-sharing app Douyin, Jingwei shared a hand-drawn map and posted a video. He said, "So many years have passed, I don't know if anyone in my family is looking for me. I want to be able to see my parents again while they are still here." The video went extensively viral on social media and attracted the attention of police officials, who got involved in the investigation. According to various media reports, police officials found his suspected mother in the city of Zhaotong, Yunnan. The authorities took a DNA test on Jingwei and his mother, and they were reunited in Yunnan province on Saturday. He was kidnapped near the southwestern city of Zhaotong and later sold to a family residing over 1800 km away.

It is necessary to mention here that child abduction is common in China, especially in rural areas where people hold traditional views and consider boys more valuable than girls. However, these traditional views among people and the demand for boys drove a black market for infant boys. Many children are kidnapped at a young age and sold in return for high prices. Earlier in 2021, several cases emerged where young men were reunited with their biological parents after years of absence.

