China: Playtime Video Of Toddlers From Kindergarten Goes Viral; Netizens Hail 'ninjas'

A video from a Chinese school edging the athletic abilities of their students at a young age has gone viral on social media. The viral video is all about China's intense physical training routine for young children.

The viral video opens up to show young kids, who appeared to be around five to six years old, were bouncing two balls with both hands as they exercise their legs and move their bodies in perfect coordination. This probably could be one of the reasons why China has been one of the top countries to have secured the most number of medals at international sporting events like the Olympics.

The video comes from China and was shared by the former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim on Twitter. While sharing the video, he wrote, "WOW! Physical education class of kindergarten".

Erik Solheim often shares interesting posts. Previously, he shared an image that showed a winding street during blue hour at the popular hill station as mist hangs over a series of classic European-style houses. Solheim was mesmerised after witnessing the natural beauty of Shimla. Also, he termed it 'Incredible India'.

Netizens say 'Small ninjas'

The viral video has gained traction on the internet and has garnered around 70,000 views since being shared. The video has also prompted many to express their views, "Amazing! Where is this school ? I congratulate the physical teacher who has created this. Let all schools learn & implement this novel approach", a user wrote. Another user wrote, "The reason why China tops the Olympic medal list!". One other user wrote, "Absolutely fantastic, why can’t we have things here in the U.K. like that".

Small ninjas 😯 — ImaIme🏳️‍🌈🇷🇸✊🏾 (@vogueing) June 5, 2022

The reason why China tops the Olympic medal list! — Kedar babar (@kedarbabar5) June 5, 2022

Amazing! Where is this school ?

I congratulate the physical teacher who has created this .

Let all schools learn & implement this novel approach. — Mamta Shah @Rajpipla (@IamForBharat) June 5, 2022

Absolutely fantastic,why can’t we have things here in the U.K. like that — Sim0ns (@sim0n40) June 5, 2022

Image: Twitter/@ErikSolheim