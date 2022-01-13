China: Woman Forced To Stay Back At Blind Date's House Due To COVID Lockdown In Zhengzhou

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to people meeting each other virtually and dates have taken a backseat due to restrictions in dining out. However, a woman in China who had plans of having dinner with the blind date was stranded in his house for a week as the lockdown was announced in the city, reported The Daily Mail. The woman has been identified by her surname Wang had gone to her blind date’s house for dinner, however, she was unable to leave his house after the lockdown was abruptly placed in Zhengzhou on Wednesday, 5 January.

Wang reportedly shared a video on the Chinese social media platform WeChat and revealed that she had got locked down with her date after she visited his house for a meal. In the clip, she described him as "mute as a wooden mannequin" and it appeared that love has not blossomed between Wang and her blind date, whose identity is unknown, as per the Daily Mail report. Wang told Shanghai-based outlet The Paper that she had visited Zhengzhou for a week-long trip as her parents had planned to arrange her meeting with ten people.

Chinese woman stuck in her blind date's house

Chinese woman revealed that her blind date wanted to showcase his culinary skills and invited her to his house for dinner. However, the authorities abruptly announced a lockdown in Zhengzhou. After getting stuck in her blind date’s house, she has been posting videos of her time in his house, as per the news report. Wang mentioned that her blind date has been cooking, doing household chores and working on his laptop while she sleeps.

Reportedly, her videos have caught the attention of social media users and she insisted that she has decided to remove the videos from social media platform as friends have been contacting her blind date and it has impacted his life. It is to mention here that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, China has been imposing lockdown, announcing travel restrictions and conducting coronavirus tests of the residents in the region where the cases of infection have been detected.