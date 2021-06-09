China’s Herd Of Wandering Elephants Spotted Taking Nap On Trek, Watch Viral Video

A herd of elephants in China have been captured taking a nap after trekking for 300 miles from their home. The pictures and video caught by security cameras and drones show the elephants taking rest in the forests. The elephants have been trekking from a wildlife reserve in mountainous southwest Yunnan province to the outskirts of Kunming.

Elephants take rest during their trek in China

The 15-member herd have been captured at night roaming on the streets by security cameras. The elephants have gone into farms for food and water. They even reached a retirement home, where they poked their trunks in some of the rooms. As per reports, the animals and people have not been hurt by the elephant but crops have been damaged and it is estimated to cost more than $1 million, according to AP. The movement of the elephants has been monitored by the 410 emergency response personnel, police personnel, 14 drones and scores of vehicles.

The long trek of the elephants has captivated the attention of the entire nation. Wildlife authorities in China say they don’t have a clue why the herd left a nature reserve last year to start on a trek. Sixteen animals were originally in the group, but the two elephants returned home and a baby was born during the walk. The herd is now composed of six female and three male adults, three juveniles and three calves, said the news agency AP citing official reports. According to Xinhua, the elephants commenced their journey in March 2020. They then took a stop in Pu’er in Yunnan where a female elephant gave birth to a baby. The elephants settled for up to five months there before starting their journey all over again. The herd on June 1 was spotted in Yuxi, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Kunming.

15 wild Asian elephants in China’s Yunnan Province attract much attention of the country.The herd mysteriously left their traditional habitat&migrates northward for 400+km in months, even stray into human habitat.Local authorities are watching closely for the #WanderingElephants pic.twitter.com/c11lcS2tN4 — Ambassador Deng Xijun (@China2ASEAN) May 31, 2021

IMAGE: AP

Inputs from AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.