China's 'Polar Bear Hotel' Lets Guests Watch Captive Animals 24x7; Activists Raise Concern

Animal activists have slammed a ‘strange’ hotel in China that permits the guests to watch polar bears stuck inside closed doors, 24x7. Promoted as ‘one of its kind’, the Harbin Polar Land has opened officially for the visitors in the north-eastern province of Heilongjiang this week.

The â‚¹110-crore Chinese hotel is reportedly being advertised as providing an otherworldly and unique experience of having polar bears, whose population is already decreasing in the world, as "neighbours 24 hours a day". As per reports, the hotel is equipped with a total of 33 pieces of tempered glass spread across all the functional areas of the hotel and hence, the guests can watch the captive animals from any room.

Animal rights activists condemn the idea

However, the animal rights activists have evidently denounced the idea and urged the visitors to stay away from the Chinese hotel. The Sun quoted People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) Asia vice president, Jason Baker saying that the non-profit organisation urges the patrons to “stay away” from Harbin Polarland in China or any other such similar establishments that “profits from animal’s misery”.

PETA Asia vice president even noted that polar bears were active for up to 18 hours a day in their natural habitat where they also roam home ranges that can span thousands of miles where ‘they can enjoy their life’. Baker said “polar bears belong in the Arctic, not in zoos or glass boxes in aquariums” before adding “certainly not in hotels”.

Baker also slammed the “greedy, exploitative” aquarium industry that is currently out of place in a world that is growing more aware. PETA Asia vice president said that the entire industry is “built on the suffering of intelligent, social beings who are denied everything that's natural.” However, China’s Harbin Polarland has said on its website, “The two most funny polar bears in the world, Don Quix and Xode, compete happily every day. With fists and feet, we are refurbished, and stage an unparalleled "Bear King Tournament" for you.”