Chinese Bowl Bought For $35 At Yard Sale Turns Out To Be Artifact Worth Up To $500,000

A small floral bowl bought at a yard sale in Connecticut, US, for just $35 has been identified as a “very, very special” 15th-century Chinese antique. According to the Associated Press, the intricate blue-and-white artefact was originally commissioned by China’s imperial court during the Ming dynasty. The bowl is now expected to sell for up to $500,000 once it goes up for auction at Sotheby’s Auction of Important Chinese Art on March 17.

The bowl features motifs of lotus, peony, chrysanthemum and pomegranate blossoms and it is about 16 centimetres in diameter. The discovery of the bowl was made last year in New Haven, Connecticut, and it is one of only seven such bowls known to exist in the world. The Sotheby’s auction house informed that the buyer had paid $35 and later emailed the information and photos to Sotheby asking for an evaluation.

Angela McAteer, who is an expert on Chinese ceramics and art and who is also senior vice president and head of its Chinese Works of Art Department, said, “It was immediately apparent to both of us that we were looking at something really very, very special. The style of painting, the shape of the bowl, even just the colour of the blue is quite characteristic of that early, early 15th century period of porcelain”.

‘Product of early Ming dynasty’

Further, McAteer confirmed that it was from the 1400s when they were able to look at it in person. She said that there are no scientific tests, only the trained eyes and hands of specialists. McAteer also added that the bowl was very smooth to the touch, its glaze was silky and the colour and designs are distinctive of the period.

“All the characteristics and hallmarks are there that identify it as a product of the early Ming period,” McAteer said

She also determined that the bowl was made for the Yongle court, which was known to have ushered in a new style to the porcelain kilns in the city of Jingdezhen. She said that the bowl is a “quintessential” Yongle product. Moreover, McAteer informed that out of six other such bowls, there are two at the National Palace Museum in Taiwan, two at museums in London and one in the National Museum of Iran.

(Image & Inputs: AP)

