Chinese Farmers Earning Millions Using TikTok Live Streaming Feature; Check How

As the COVID-19 pandemic at first hit China, giving it a tag of the 'originator' of the deadly pandemic, the agriculture sector, which renders maximum labour force to the country had come to stand still when the Communist Party announced a nationwide lockdown. At the same time, Jin Guowei, a native of a Chinese village, was knee-deep in debt and peddling fruit to tourists. Now, he became an internet sensation as Brother Pomegranate, has over 7.3 million followers, and had sold nearly $46 million in 2020 through live streaming their agricultural products on several social media platforms. He once sold pomegranates worth six crores in just 20 minutes.

How do the migrant workers become 'Livestreaming Farmers'

He creates content on Douyin- a video sharing app, that is popularly known as Tiktok in other countries and shares them on several social media platforms including WeChat. However, Jin Guowei claimed that user interacts more during the live streaming session as it brings more transparency to the consumers. According to ByteDance Ltd.'s Douyin, the revenues generated by the rural content creators, especially the farmers' community have grown 15-fold in the last two years.

Using the same platform as TikTok, Guo Chengcheng, a farmer and another content creator, who has a follower base of 2.5 million, interacts with her Douyin fans from her family fields. Guo said that she makes live content while harvesting crops and offer the viewers a link on the screen to buy the produce. Guo maintained that she got 100 orders on the very first day, but now she has been hitting orders of more than 50,000 a day.

Pandemic turns into a blessing in disguise

The pandemic has turned into a blessing for the rural entrepreneurs who were earlier settled in the urban areas of the capital city. When asked Jin Guowei about his growing business, he said that the shift was enlarged due to the pandemic, which forced consumers, who have been stuck at home and cooking more than ever. This leads to the demand for online fresh groceries.

However, the farmers are still having dependent on the logistics arms of big e-commerce companies. They say selling directly to the consumers exposes them to more risk, especially from customers who demand a refund for damaged goods. Moreover, higher costs for refrigerated delivery have also eroded margins, however, they made profits from the increased orders and a loyal customer base.

