Chinese Man Lifts Sleeping Girlfriend's Eyelids To Unlock Phone, Steals Rs 18 Lakhs

In an unusual incident, a Chinese man was jailed for three and half years for allegedly fraudulently stealing money from his ex-girlfriend’s phone, while she was asleep. The Chinese man allegedly used the facial recognition feature on the phone to log in to his partner’s money transfer applications and transferred around Rs 18 lakh from his girlfriend's account.

The man used the facial recognition software for his advantage and siphoned off the money from her then girlfriend’s account. At first, he unlocked her phone using her fingerprints and then later unlocked the other applications by pulling up her eyelashes, for the facial recognition feature to unlock the other applications and all this while his partner was asleep.

Chinese man steals Rs 18 lakh rupees from ex-girlfriend’s phone

A district people's court in the southern city of Nanning held the accused guilty and announced a three and a half year jail sentence. The accused was found guilty of stealing money from his former girlfriend's Alipay account by using facial recognition on her phone. The man, identified by his surname Huang, first used the victims' fingerprints to open her Huawei phone and then her facial recognition to log in to her Alipay account.

After gaining access to her Alipay account, the accused reset her password and moved over Rs 18 lakhs from her cash, bank, and line-of-credit accounts. According to reports, the accused was in severe need of cash due to a large debt.

The victim had filed a police report after becoming aware of the huge transaction from her account just a day after the money transactions were made. The police had then begun the investigation and later the accused man was arrested in April and was found guilty of theft by using secret methods to steal someone else's property, with a judge sentencing him to three and a half years in prison and handing him Rs 12 lakh fine.

Alipay, a Chinese third-party mobile and online payment network, on the incident said that if a person's face is expressionless, the app's facial recognition capability would not work. However, the company advised clients to add extra levels of security to their accounts and to report any unusual activity to the police.

(Image: Unsplash)