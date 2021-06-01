Chinnaswamy Stadium Or Colosseum? Netizens 'misplace' Historical Places In Desi Style

A new trend on social media has started in which people have been sharing pictures of iconic places and renaming them. The Twitter thread was started by a user named VanshikaPn and went viral leaving netizens in splits. The Twitter thread has sparked a hilarious meme fest as people post pictures of one place and identify the place with the name of another place. The trend has got many reactions from netizens with mentions of historic places, IPL teams, etc.

Twitter thread goes viral

The thread was started by the user who posted a photo of the 'M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru' but, actually, it was the Colosseum in Rome. The people joined and shared pictures of famous places and renaming them with different names. One user shared a picture from his garden and called it Amazon Rainforest. Another user posted a picture of the Mumbai Indians team with the IPL trophy and termed it as Royal Challengers Banglore.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 🥰 pic.twitter.com/xazbCfMQys — MR. G O A T (@264EdenGardens) May 29, 2021

Another individual posted a picture of a mobile tower and named it the Eiffel Tower of Paris. The Northern Lights of Norway was seen by someone at their doorstep. The Buckingham palace has been shifted from the United Kingdom to Mysore by a user. The White House of the United States has been shifted to Banglore and renamed to Vidhana Soudha by a user. The Twitter thread is going viral on social media and it is evoking much laughter among netizens.

Church street Bangalore 🥰 pic.twitter.com/CH6nAkifRc — Danish Shariff (@DanishShariff9) May 29, 2021

In another Twitter trend, a Twitter thread had gone viral and netizens are left in splits as they see some unusual names of people save in phone's contact list. It started when a Twitter user named Jennifer Wortman shared how her husband has saved her name in his phone. Soon, it became a viral thread as people started sharing the same.

IMAGE: VanshikaPn/BSUDIPTA062/DANISHSHARIFF9/Twitter

