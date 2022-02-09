Chocolate Day 2022: Singles Participate In Valentine's Week Meme Fest With Jokes & Puns

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@rohit_pillewan/Unsplash
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, celebrations get started a week before with various days that lie ahead. Today, on Chocolate Day, while many resort to sharing pictures of tempting chocolates and romantic texts with their partner, those who are single have resorted to a different way by dishing out memes and puns on the third day of Valentine's week.
Though chocolates are considered to strengthen the bond between two people, however, there are some who made it even more interesting with their quirky take, by sharing some rib-tickling memes and jokes that have been surfacing on social media. On this day, people engage in various activities, besides exchanging chocolates. Take a look at all the interesting and funny memes to make your day happier and full of laughter.
One of the internet users shared a hilarious meme of Kajol from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai while depicting how to celebrate the day as the lover is a tobacco addict. Another user shared a funny meme that shows how girls behave on Propose day and Chocolate day. A third netizen shared a still of Ranveer Singh from the film Padmavat while depicting how singles have been treating themselves with chocolates on the special day. Another netizen shared a still from popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah where the reel character Jethalal recollects gifting chocolate to every girl he ever liked.
Day 1: February 7th, Rose Day
Day 2: February 8th, Propose Day
Day 3: February 9th, Chocolate Day
Day 4: February 10th, Teddy Day
Day 5: February 11th, Promise Day
Day 6: February 12th, Hug Day
Day 7: February 13th, Kiss Day
Day 8: February 14th, Valentine's Day
