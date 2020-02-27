Chonky Bear Put On A Diet Regime After Being Rescued From Cramped Cages

The world's fattest Asiatic bear named Dillan is reportedly on the road to fitness after being rescued by The Wildlife Sanctuary workers in Pennsylvania. He is now being forced to eat a healthy diet to improve his health and lose weight, confirmed reports.

According to the wildlife sanctuary’s post on Twitter, the bear previously lived in cramped conditions in the cage that provided no space to walk. This led the bear to become overweight and have several health issues. At one point, he could barely get up due to severe pain in his ankles and feet. A few days ago, the sanctuary had to take the bear for a mouth check-up due to his careless food consumption habits.

The Wild Animal Sanctuary expressed concern on social media saying, “The sheer amount of debris that was pulled out of the rotted root paths of his teeth was mind-boggling, as was the number of infection drainage holes found throughout his teeth and gums.”

Bear is fed lettuce

The sanctuary, therefore, introduced the bear to a fitness regime in order to slim him down before he met with a potential bear partner named Lily. They moved him in a larger enclosure in Colorado so that he can walk around and shred some weight. In a picture posted online, Dillan can be seen eating lettuce and frowning seemingly not enjoying his green leafy vegetable diet. They even fixed a hammock for the bear in its enclosure so that he burned fat while trying to get himself out of it.

“This is Dillan's favourite hammock, but he has to do the 'big body roll' to generate enough inertia to get himself out. Staff visits him numerous times a day so he can still feel totally spoiled, but sooner or later, he will eventually meet Lily, and then maybe enjoy her company more!”, wrote the Sanctuary on Facebook. The users left adorable reactions for Dillan on social media, also thanking the sanctuary for taking good care of him.

Video of The Day! Dillan is enjoying his new location within a habitat at the Sanctuary. He’s in a temporary enclosure within the same habitat as Lily, but she is still fast asleep and hibernating, so they have not met. pic.twitter.com/86PwquP5uZ — The Wild Animal Sanctuary (@animalsanctuary) February 23, 2020

I love how you Love him. Compassionate action. Thanks for providing veterinary care, and a space for him to recover and live his life. You guys rock!!! — Shari Gordon (@sharigordon) February 23, 2020

Sending love, and joy & appreciation, to Dillan! — Ann (@AnnLikesLove) February 23, 2020

Is he a Sunbear ? I absolutely adore them ! — Jill Calvert (@JillCalvert7) February 24, 2020

He’s looking quite well! So happy for him to be enjoying his home! — Dhara (@Dhara00066894) February 24, 2020

