While grooving to songs is something that several people excel in, it is rare for someone to be able to showcase extraordinary dance moves to text message ringtones, with some having just a single note. This was exactly what a choreographer couple achieved, dancing to iPhone message tones in a hilarious video that is going viral online.

The viral video opens up to show the husband-wife duo of Austin and Marideth Telenko presenting their crisp and eccentric dance moves to iPhone message tones. The Telenkos created perfect steps to represent the ringtones.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the couple wrote, "We give you… the COMPLETE 40 tone compilation".

After the video surfaced on social media, people on the internet couldn’t stop going gaga over how each move fits each of the tones. Many were even impressed with their creativity and moves and tagged Apple to use the couple in their next ad.

'Absolutely incredible' say netizens

The trending video has gained traction on the internet and has garnered around 3.4 million views accompanied by several comments. The viral video has also prompted many to express their views on these incredible dance moves. "I would pay to see this in concert", a user wrote. A second user wrote, "This is brilliant. @apple these should be visual aids for your text tones moving forward". A third user commented, "This is going to make so many people so happy".

(Image: @cost_n_mayor/Instagram)