American TV Anchor Accidentally Featured Naked In Wife's IG Live? Fans Think So

The American TV journalist and CNN host, Chris Cuomo was apparently caught naked in wife Cristina Green Cuomo's live yoga session on Instagram. According to the reports of a New-York based magazine, the CNN anchor was filmed with no clothes on while he stood in the garden of his luxury Hamptons home during her wife's yoga session being recorded. However, the video shows a man with his back towards the camera, which left many speculating that it was Chris Cuomo himself.

Chris Cuomo caught naked in his wife's live Instagram session?

The younger brother of the New York Governor Andre Cuomo and popular TV journalist, Chris Cuomo has been making headlines after he was reportedly caught naked on his wife's Instagram live. Owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, the journalist has been broadcasting from the basement of his house, located in Hamptons. However, the journalist became a hot topic for users to discuss on social media after a man featured in wife Cristina's Instagram yoga video, bare body.

While his face was not visible in the video as his back was facing the camera, many users speculated that it was Chris Cuomo himself. From what it seemed, Chris did not know that his wife was filming a video and happened to walk naked by the window outside. The video wherein Chris appeared sans clothing was taken down shortly after it started making rounds on the internet. But, it was too late by then as several eagle-eyed social media users had already taken screenshots which soon went viral on Twitter.

While many were shocked by the mishap, quite a few accused the CNN host of staging the entire thing. While one user tweeted writing, "That's called posing, not getting caught", another tweeted, "Lol. They will do anything for attention". One user also went on to say that she will find it difficult to make eye contact with Chris after supposedly seeing him naked.

Check out some of the reaction by Twitterati below:

Is anyone else finding it difficult to make eye contact with @ChrisCuomo after supposedly seeing him naked? 😳😊 — Trump for Prison 2020 (@mePaulaThompson) June 9, 2020

Thats called posing, not getting caught. — How Dare You! (@RichardSalPhD) June 8, 2020

Lol. They will do anything for attention — Ashley Ansley (@AshleyAdamsRuns) June 8, 2020

On the other hand, in March 2020, the 49-year-old American TV journalist announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, on his show. He later revealed that it left him shivering because of high fever and hallucinations in his statement. Furthermore, he also admitted that his wife and their son, Mario also contracted the illness later.

