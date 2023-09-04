ChriseanRock Gives Birth On Instagram Live Without The Presence Of Partner Blueface

ChriseanRock recently went viral on the internet when the rapper live-streamed the birth of her son on Instagram. The reality star and her ex-boyfriend Blueface are notorious for sharing their dysfunctional relationship on social media. However, Rock took it to the next level by streaming live the moment of labour with the internet.

2 things you need to know

ChriseanRock and Blueface first met on the sets of reality show, Blue Girls Club.

The series was a competition for the girls to win Blueface’s love which was eventually won by Rock.

Blueface was not present for his baby’s birth

Rapper ChriseanRock used Instagram to livestream the birth of her baby Chrisean Malone Jr. on Sunday. The 23-year-old tasked her mother Charla Malone with documenting her during her natural childbirth inside a hospital. The rapper spoke to the nurses in between contractions about her worries over her baby's likely head shape, potential suffocation risk, the use of medical equipment, and possibly defecation.

CHRISEAN ROCK JUST GAVE BIRTH ON INSTAGRAM LIVE- pic.twitter.com/gki3A3MAPS — jay.☆ (@munch4spice) September 3, 2023

Blueface, the child's father, was absent from the livestream. The male rapper has made it clear that he is no longer with Rock, and has even questioned whether he is the father of Rock’s child. He was spotted canoodling in Miami with Jaidyn Alexis, his high school girlfriend, and another baby mama on Sunday. Blueface shares a son and a daughter with the 24-year-old.

ChriseanRock-Blueface's relationship timeline

Blueface and Rock started dating in 2020, however, there were ups and downs before she announced their breakup in October 2022. Later, Rock announced that she and Blueface were expecting their first child. The Disrespectful singer first denied being the father.

He asserted that Rock had relationships with 10 different men in the year preceding her pregnancy, hinting that any of them could be the father. Blueface allegations turned out to be false after he took a paternity test for one of their episodes of Crazy in Love, and the results confirmed that he is the child's father.