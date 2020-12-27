'Christmas Auto Ride': Woman Narrates A Heartwarming Tale, Reveals Her 'real Life Santa'

Author Manjiri Prabhu took to her Facebook account and shared a wholesome story, leaving netizens in complete awe. She shared an image of her auto-rickshaw driver as she termed him a ‘Santa in real life’. According to the caption of the image shared, after completing her ride in the autorickshaw when she stepped out off to pay the driver, she noticed a tiny pup, nug on a thick rug inside the curve of the auto. She wrote, “It was then that I found myself staring straight into two beautiful brown eyes, observing me curiously from beside the driver's seat!. I was surprised... We hadn't heard a whimper from him all through the drive and had not the slightest clue that there was a dog in the auto with us!”.

Real life Santa

Narrating the entire story, Prabhu said that the auto driver Harvinder Singh explained to them that his son had brought the pup home, but unfortunately there was no one to take care of him. Instead of abandoning the pup, he brought the pup with him. Ronnie, the pup had become his travel buddy as his food and water was also well-stocked in the auto. In the caption, Prabhu wrote, “In a world, where people wouldn't be bothered about keeping children alone at home, I found Harvinder to be uniquely sensitive and caring and meeting him brought on a feeling of added warmth and cheer to my Christmas eve. Harvinder was shy when I clicked his pic.. But the photograph was more to remind me that there were always some good souls in the world who were real Santas in different ways for different beings, doing their acts of kindness consistently, quietly and away from the spotlight. And as long as such people existed, there was still hope in the world....”.

Netizens react

Left in complete awe, netizens took over the comment section. One Facebook user wrote, "Truly exceptional! And the real tragedy is that it should not be exceptional. Thanks Manjiri Prabhu for caring and charing!!". Another person wrote, "What a wonderful and noble gesture. We have also adopted 4-5 street dogs since 3-4 years and they guard our home fiercely now". The post has managed to gather 3.1K reactions and over 900 shares.

(Image Credits: Facebook/ManjiriPrabhu)

