'Christmas Magic': Chattanooga Fire Dept. Gives Santa A Lift To Visit Children Hospital

As Christmas season is here, firefighters in Chattanooga, Tennessee, helped Santa Clause bring festive cheer to patients at the Children’s Hospital at Erlanger. Due to the unprecedented pandemic, Erlanger has suspended visitation at their hospitals. However, while taking to Twitter, the Chattanooga fire department shared the video in which firefighters could be seen using a service ladder to hoist Santa up to the upper floors of the hospital as he gave Christmas greeting to the young patients inside the building.

Santa normally comes to see patients inside Children’s Hospital at Erlanger, but COVID made for a special kind of visit today! CFD’s Ladder 1 (Green) gave him a lift so he could wave to the kids. He even FaceTimed with several of the young patients to wish them a Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/7ekFLJeo9m — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) December 17, 2020

Santa Claus made video calls with kids so that they could talk with him safely from inside the hospital. According to ABC News, Erlanger said that one of the children even asked Santa for “lots of Christmas cheer” this year. The Children’s Hospital at Erlanger also took to Twitter to share the video and further thanked the fire department for spreading “Christmas magic”.

The holidays look a little different at Children's Hospital at Erlanger this year, but nothing is impossible with a generous helping of Christmas magic — and a few good friends! 🎄 🎁@ChattFireDept pic.twitter.com/6EJiBJ5gIg — Children's Hospital at Erlanger (@ChildrensatEHS) December 16, 2020

Netizens call it ‘tremendous event’

Since shared, the posts have received thousands of views and hundreds of likes. While one internet user wrote, “Making memories for the children that they will never forget,” another added, “This was a tremendous event! Thanks to everyone who helped make it possible”. “Absolutely awesome! Thanks to all involved! Merry Christmas to all,” added third. “How precious! Made tears come to my eyes,” wrote fourth. One user even said, “This so happy but it made me cry this is what Christmas is about”.

Great work!!!! — Dr. Derek Price, DBA (@Chattanooga4HND) December 16, 2020

I think this was really nice of the Chattanooga Fire Dept Ladder 1 Green to bring SANTA on a lift to wave to kids inside Childrens Hospital. He made them all happy.Merry Christmas to all. — Beverly Gross (@Beverly91595532) December 17, 2020

Your kindness represents the best of this city. Thank you all! — Bo Walk (@bo_bdfw) December 17, 2020

Meanwhile, in a special message, WHO’s Technical Head Dr Maria Van Kerkhove on Wednesday allayed children’s concerns regarding the novel Coronavirus impacting Santa Clause’s health, by saying that he is immune to the virus. “I understand the concern for Santa because he is of older age. I can tell you that Santa Claus is immune to this virus,” she said while responding to the journalist’s question. Kerkhove added that the WHO was told by a number of world leaders that they have relaxed quarantine measures for Santa to enter their airspace. “So, he will be able to travel in and out of the airspace and be able to deliver presents to children,” she said.

