‘Cinema Wale Babu’: Teacher Conducts 'mohalla' Classes With TV & Speaker On His Bike

Opting an innovative technique to impart education to his students via cartoons and music, a government school teacher was spotted roaming with a TV set on a motorbike across the town of Koriya in Phatpani, Chattisgarh. Ashok Lodhi strapped the television on his vehicle for the kids to learn in an interesting and creative way amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that suspended the in-person classes. According to an ANI report, Lodhi’s act of meandering with the mobile LED TV in the lanes has earned him the recognition as Cinema Wale Babu. Locals and parents lauded the teacher’s relentless efforts to impart knowledge to kids despite the challenging circumstances of the pandemic.

Chhattisgarh: Nicknamed 'cinema wale babu', a teacher in Koriya conducts 'mohalla' classes for school students with TV & speaker on his motorcycle. "I thought this is a good way to attract students," he says



"It's fun. We watch cartoons & study at the same time," says a student pic.twitter.com/cPML94eHTN — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2020

“It is a small effort from my side to educate children through movies, I teach various subjects to students of class 1 to 5,” the government tutor said in an ANI report. “Students enjoy learning this way as it is fun. I feel very good when students wait for me enthusiastically,” he added.

The television was purchased by the school authorities for the enthusiastic lecturer, who said, did not incur any extra costs. The man went around the Koriya village with the set to teach the students in multiple locations and gave lessons, visually. “I thought this is a good way to attract students, Local administration also encouraged me,” he told ANI sources.

"I don't bear any extra cost as the TV is from our school & I am anyway supposed to visit places to take classes. Local administration also encouraged me," says teacher Ashok Lodhi who has earned the moniker of 'Cinema wale babu' for his innovative teaching methods. #Chhattisgarh https://t.co/sY4qP8O1UO pic.twitter.com/nkTWVWbPQ7 — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2020

“I want to congratulate district administration for their efforts at ensuring seamless education in the district. Teacher ‘Cinema Wale Babu’ is a rare teacher," Principal secretary of the school said in an ANI report.

A fun, creative way to teach kids

Principal secretary of the School Education Department, Chhattisgarh, Dr. Alok Shukla appreciated the initiative, saying, such innovative ideas were a rarity in metropolitan cities. While the Chattisgarh government launched Padhai Tuhar Duar, an online initiative to impart educations to school kids via an online platform, several students who did not own electronic gadgets missed out on classes. Therefore, Lodhi came up with an idea to teach all children in a fun way that would help kids retain the lessons well, in an enjoyable manner. Speaking to ANI, a school kid said, “It's fun. We watch cartoons and study at the same time.” Internet hailed the dedicated teacher and "applauded" his creative method of teaching in the comments of an online post shared by ANI.

Great going, we need teachers like him in India, you're a go-getter for everyone who will be inspired from you. ❤❤ — Nainshy Agarwal (@AgarwalNainshy) September 12, 2020

Classic example of Innovative teaching with dedicated social work in village level and also without any big monetary gain. Will this be followed by any one city school???? — Raju P Jain (@Rajjain1975) September 12, 2020

Good job...hats off to you 'cinema wale babu' — Jyotika Kashyap (@JyotikaKashyap1) September 12, 2020

Excellent initiative. Hats off to this guy. — Manohar T Govekar (@govekar_manohar) September 12, 2020

Nice job I'm impressed — Jitesh Kumar (@JiteshK95200448) September 14, 2020

Very impressed — GIRWAR (@GIRWAR19994003) September 13, 2020

You are so Great Sir😇💖 — Rocky Sharma (@RockySh21232368) September 14, 2020

