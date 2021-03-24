Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shrimp Goes Viral As Writer Finds Shrimp Tails In Cereal Box

Shrimp tails were recently found in a serving of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. An L.A. based writer took to Twitter and shared pictures of allegedly finding shrimp tails in a box of the popular cereal. The writer’s tweet has since then gone viral on social media. Moreover, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch company has also responded to his tweet and spoken out about these allegations.

The ever-increasing use of social media has resulted in many pictures and videos going viral. Every day, a new post goes viral on social media in no time and makes headlines. Recently, an L.A. based writer named Jensen Karp planned to enjoy his cereal Cinnamon Toast Crunch just like he has been for a long time. But unfortunately, he allegedly found shrimp tails in the famous breakfast cereal box.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Jensen revealed that he raised the Cinnamon Toast Crunch shrimp issue to the General Mills branch. He provided all his contact details to the branch, but he never heard back from them. This led to Jensen Karp posting about shrimp tails in Cinnamon Toast Crunch on Twitter.

At the time of writing, Jensen Karp’s tweet has more than 21k retweets and more than 131k likes on Twitter. The Cinnamon Toast Crunch replied to his tweet by saying that they are ready to replace his cereal box and report the issue to their quality team. In a second tweet, the cereal company revealed that through their investigation, the pieces seen in the photo are of cinnamon sugar that can occur when ingredients are not well blended. They assured Karp there is no chance of “cross-contamination with shrimp”.

Ok, we’ll after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me? https://t.co/7DmADmoqUt pic.twitter.com/rSLE60pvoy — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren't thoroughly blended. We assure you that there's no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp. — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 22, 2021

In the interview, Jensen revealed that the company’s behaviour infuriated him and he believes that the pieces are “shrimp tails”. Jensen shared another update about the Cinnamon toast crunch shrimp issue and revealed that in a second bag of the cereal his wife found what looks like dental floss. He shared the picture of the cereal bag and even added that it was taped up. Take a look at Jensen Karp’s tweet here.

UPDATE: my wife has a stronger stomach than me and checked the OTHER bag in the family pack. This one seems taped up (?) and also appears to include...(I don’t even want to say it)...dental floss. pic.twitter.com/yKPkpx7PWq — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

Image Credit: Jensen Karp Twitter