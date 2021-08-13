Clothing Brand Faces Backlash For Inaccurate 'Sadhya' Pics Misrepresenting Onam Tradition

Not just in Kerala, but the Malayali community all over the world celebrates Onam with utmost passion and jubilation. Without donning the traditional 'kasavu' or having a traditional feast called as the 'Onam sadhya,' the celebrations would be incomplete. However, a fashion brand's "modern" take on the festival went overboard and is receiving backlash from online. The reason is a variety of salwar kameez donned by the models, as well as the presence of dosa and idli on the plate.

Cotton Jaipur, a fashion brand, shared some promotional photos of their new ‘Onam Collection' products, showing women dressed in white salwar suits eating a meal provided on a banana leaf. On the dish, there were dosa and idli, as well as three steel bowls with sambhar and chutney, and some rice on the side. People tagged the brand to ask them to take down the post because they didn't think the white-and-gold combo was appropriate for Onam. Many people were also curious as to when dosa and idli became a part of the ‘Sadhya' dinner.

Backlash on the Internet

The picture was later deleted from Instagram after facing flak but it remains on the company's website and Facebook page. Some of the responses for the misleading image included

Since when did Dosae and Idli be a part of Onam Sadhya? pic.twitter.com/bObh14Gun5 — Anubha Upadhya (@ahbunaa) August 12, 2021

The snapshot of the post sparked a major debate online, with many people wondering how tough it is to conduct thorough research before embarking on such elaborate photoshoots.

Sadya is served on banana leaves, but all food served on banana leaves is not sadya. — Dark Light (@LightBringer_00) August 12, 2021

Why are they having dosa and appalam? And rice is literally in a corner 😭😭 — -_- (@jananee_17) August 12, 2021

Some people were even disappointed that the holiday collection lacked a kasavu. While the majority of people chastised them for their naivety, others used sarcasm to mock the brand. Some defended the brand, claiming that just because the collection was dedicated to the festival, does not mean that every meal eaten on a banana leaf is a ‘sadhya.'

WHERE IS THE KASAVU https://t.co/R89zJ049jB — pick me stuff me name me she/her🏳️‍🌈 (@mysadsadmelody) August 12, 2021

🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ There's nothing Sadhya about this meal. So sad. https://t.co/V7sOPwCece — V (@Dhichkyaaon) August 12, 2021

Significance of Onam

Drawing inspiration from Hindu mythology, Onam day is said to be the annual return of the great king Mahabali from 'Patala' or netherworld. Onam eve, also known as Uthraadam, is celebrated as the first day of Onam. On this day, King Mahabali returned to Kerala for the first time. Every day has a specific meaning in relation to the celebrations. The festival started on August 12th and will end on August 23rd. Kerala homes prepare the elaborate Onam ‘sadhya' on the tenth day of festivities, or ‘Thiruvonam.' As part of the occasion, the nine-course meal is served on plantain leaves, although it can be expanded to over two dozen items.

