Video: Cobra Slithers On Busy Kalsanka Junction In Udupi Halting Traffic For 30 Minutes

In an incident that caused the traffic to halt for a period of 30 minutes, a massive cobra was spotted at a road in Udupi. A video showing the snake slithering on the road, with a policeman controlling traffic to allow the reptile to move safely has surfaced on the internet. The motorists waited patiently as the cobra swiftly moved across the hot road surface.

Cobra spotted in Udupi

“Movement of vehicles came to an abrupt halt for about 30 mins at the busy Kalsanka Junction in Udupi on Thursday when a cobra suddenly appeared on the road”, read the caption of the video. Following the incident, a man rescued it and took it away for the treatment. The Indian cobra varies in colour and pattern. The ventral scales of this species can be grey, yellow, tan, brown, reddish or black. Let’s have a look at the video.

Read: Free Fire The Cobra Update Makes Changes To Training Grounds And Weapon Adjustments

Movement of vehicles came to an abrupt halt for about 30 mins at the busy Kalsanka Junction in Udupi on Thursday when a cobra suddenly appeared on the road. 🚦



Traffic Police stopped the motorists, who waited patiently as the cobra moved slowly across the hot road surface. 🐍 pic.twitter.com/m5j1Y0zQiy — Mangalore City (@MangaloreCity) February 12, 2021

Netizens react

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather 39.6K views. "Please leave it in the jungle it might be killed by the cruel people out there", wrote a person in the comment section. To this, one person replied, "No. People will never kill a "nagara haavu" in my hometown. In fact if someone finds dead cobra, full final rites are done". Another person wrote, "Poor fellow must have found it difficult to cross as the concrete surface was quite hot! A similar incident happened somewhere else in Udupi recently and the cobra had to be rescued!! Too many cobras in Udupi as the greenery is disappearing & they r losing their natural habitat". Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the video with their own captions.

Read: Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' Shoot 70 Per Cent Complete; Vikram To Join Soon: Report

Please don't insult the cobra!! Serpent will hit only if one bothers it!! Rana Ayyubs are not like that!! — VB (@vazdeo) February 12, 2021

Suchhha brilliant idea! We should have snakes everywhere to clear traffic! Imagine that😂 https://t.co/zf7GPppdU1 — Shambhavi Saravanan (@WatasiShambhavi) February 12, 2021

Just because everyone else towers over you doesn't mean you can't make them stop and listen. 🐍 https://t.co/5aIb1Roajx — Bibhash Dash (@bibhashdash) February 12, 2021

If this had happened some 300 km to the South of Mangalore, the poor Cobra would've gelled with the bitumen instantly with the police striking the first blow https://t.co/K5VfMobw2u — Arka🌞 (@dragonswish) February 12, 2021

Imagine the hysteria if this happened in any other country! https://t.co/6yQQcuSBc2 — bayalis(͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) (@bayalis) February 12, 2021

Read: How To Repair Tools In Valheim? How To Build A New Workbench?

Also Read: How To Plant Seeds In Valheim? How To Build A Forge And Cultivator?

(Image Credits: Twitter/ManagloreCIty)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.