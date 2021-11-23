Social media is flooded with adorable animal videos, that have a certain charm and they leave netizens happy with their cuteness and goofiness. The latest inclusion to the list is a video of cat and cockatoo that is doing rounds on the internet. The video shows the cat playing with a balloon toy, however, after a few moments, the bird takes away the toy from the feline. The cute expression of the cat to the incident has captured the attention of netizens.

The video has been shared on Instagram by an account that goes by the name 'zazooandsimba'. According to the account, Zazoo is the cockatoo while Simba is the cat. The clip was posted alongside the caption, “Don't worry, Zazoo gave the toy back. After he was done playing with it, of course.” In the video, a cat was playing with a balloon toy, however, within seconds, the cockatoo came near the feline and snatched the toy from it. As the video progressed, the bird started playing with the toy, however, it is the cute reaction of the bird that is the highlight of the clip. Watch the video here:

Cockatoo takes away a toy from the cat

The 26-second video has garnered 12,890 views and several reactions. The clip has attracted netizens who shared their views in the comments seconds. One comment read, "One Simba's got to he the best kitty in the world he doesn't even know that he's the superior.” “TOO CUTE”, commented another user. Another netizen wrote, “Simba deserves recognition for not doing what is natural for cats & killing the bird..especially a mean bird! Good kitty Simba. Bad bird Zazoo! Did give me a big smile.” Check out some users' reactions:

Earlier this month, a cat video had surfaced on social media, where a Himalayan cat comfortably sat on the door, which is possibly the highest point in the room. The video opened to show a cat who sat on the top of the door while looking at the camera. The pet owner in the clip can be heard saying, "Look at this distinguished gentleman. Look at the way he is sitting, very distinguishing." Take a look at the post:

Image: Instagram/@zazooandsimba