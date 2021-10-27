Coffee Milkshake: Bizarre New Concoction Of Coffee & Toothpaste Leaves Netizens Puzzled

While on several occasions netizens witnessed some of the horrific experiments with the all-time favourite dishes, this time, it has crossed all the limits. In a bizarre incident, a man has prepared a concoction of toothpaste and coffee and named it-- "coffee milkshake". The video was shared on an Instagram page, "WhatHowTry".

Though it sounds too weird, some people have the courage to taste it. The experiment doesn't stop here. He goes to the next level and garnishes the bizarre dish with peppermint tablets. Watch the video of "Toothpaste Coffee" here:

Bizarre New Dish Leaves Netizens Puzzled

The video starts with the YouTuber blending the toothpaste in a jar. Then he mixes that toothpaste with milk and adds coffee to it. As the video proceeds, he adds peppermint tablets to the coffee to garnish it. At the end of the clip, he tastes the "bizarre discovery" with the sounds of ‘Yum yum’. Meanwhile, since the video was shared on Instagram, it went viral with more than nineteen thousand views and the count is still going on.

Reacting to his ‘Yum yum’, netizens showered the comment section with tonnes of witty comments. One of the users asked the Youtuber, ‘Are you gonna die?’. Meanwhile, another user who seems to have a lot of courage to taste the bizarre dish wrote, "I tried this and my stomach started churning". While the third user wrote, "If this is still yum yum then w*f did the coffee pasta taste like?". "Is it really yum yum?", asked the fourth social media user.

Have a look at some of the other bizarre dishes that went viral -

Watch the video of Kolkata's Chocolate Chai here:

Tea has always been an emotion for lakhs of Indians. Tea lovers usually start their day as well as end their day with their favourite drink loaded with milk and sometimes ginger to make the beverage more special.

Normally, tea is made using water, milk, and sugar. Any change in the combination will be a "disaster" for most tea lovers. In a similar, disastrous episode, a YouTuber found a shop in Kolkata that serves chocolate tea to its customer. Though it sounds "unbelievable" and an "unbearable pain" for those who cannot compromise with the taste, the seller has claimed he has been serving the unique combination of tea for Kolkata residents for more than 10 years.

Image: Instagram/Whathowtry