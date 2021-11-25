Coimbatore Couple Receive Tomatoes As Wedding Gift Amid Soaring Prices

In a hilarious and bizarre turn of events, a Coimbatore couple received a rather unique wedding gift on their special day. The duo was gifted Rs 500 worth of tomatoes amid the soaring prices of the vegetable in the country. The wedding reception was held at a private hall in Coimbatore.

Members of Vijay Makkal Iyyakam surprised the happy couple by gifting them tomatoes on their special day, as the prices have been at an all-time high recently. The Vice President of the Vijay Makkal Iyyakam in Coimbatore District is Maheshwaran. Here are some pictures from the Coimbatore couple's wedding.

Coimbatore couple receives Rs 500 worth of tomatoes as a wedding gift

Retail tomato prices have stood at Rs 80 per kg in most parts of the country and have shot up to Rs 120 per kg in southern areas of India owing to heavy rainfall. According to reports by PTI, in Chennai, the retail price of tomatoes was at Rs 100 per kg, while in Puducherry, they cost Rs 90 per kg, Bengaluru on the other hand sold the vegetable at Rs 88 per kg and Hyderabad at Rs 65 per kg.

Several netizens have taken to Twitter and other online platforms to express their grievances about the situation and some have also come up with hilarious takes on the matter. Food-delivery company Zomato, who is known for taking a quirky and out-of-the-box approach to things, headed to Twitter to make a comment on the soaring tomato prices in the country. In its Twitter post on Wednesday, November 24, Zomato made a hilarious appeal to its users to not confuse the price hike of 'tomato' with 'Zomato'. They asked users not to give the company a one-star rating owing to the confusion. They wrote, "Guys, it’s ‘tomato’ whose prices are rising, please don’t write 1-star reviews for us[sic]."

guys, it’s ‘tomato’ whose prices are rising, please don’t write 1-star reviews for us 😅🙏 — zomato (@zomato) November 24, 2021

Several netizens also joked about the issue, as one mentioned they were about to sell their shares in Zomato, but then re-read the post and realised it was about tomatoes. The tweet read, "I saw the prices are rising and were about to sell Zomato shares but when reading it again it was Tomato so stopped myself[sic]."

I saw the prices are rising and were about to sell Zomato shares but when read it again it was Tomato so stopped myself 😂 — Mehul Fanawala (@mehulfanawala) November 24, 2021

