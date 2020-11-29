Coimbatore: Pet Lover Designs Wheelchair For Disabled Dog Adopted From Rescue Home

An IT employee from Coimbatore recently designed a wheelchair for her pet dog Veera, who used to hobble along due to injuries in its legs. According to ANI, Gayathri had adopted four-year-old Veera from a shelter home in the city and she bought it home amid the COVID-19 lockdown. She informed that the dog’s hind legs were disabled possibly due to animal abuse, however, moved by the plight of Veera, Gayathri, along with her mechanical engineering father, built a small wheelchair for him.

Gayathri said, “I have always loved dogs since I was a child. However, due to my studies, I was not able to spare time and so could not have a pet dog. During the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, I am pursuing my job from home and have time now. I felt it was the right time to buy a dog. I adopted a dog from the rescue home whose both legs were removed due to an accident”.

She added, “My father, who is also a mechanical engineer, decided to design a wheelchair for him”.

Pet lover in Coimbatore designs wheelchair for disabled dog



Veera ‘seems to be happy’

According to the news agency, the wheelchair, which is connected to the start of the dog’s harness, allows Veera to sit and walk using his front legs. The tyres of the wheelchair are bright yellow. Gayathri’s father Kashi also added an artificial plastic cup leg fashioned out of PVC pipe along with a shoe and padding to make it easier for the dog to walk and sit.

Kashi told the media outlet that despite seeing many dogs at the rescue home, they chose Veera because he was not getting adopted by anyone. He added that it seemed like a case of animal abuse and he wasn’t getting adopted or fostered as he was disabled which is why they decided to get him home. Kashi said that Veera now needs to be trained on how to use the wheelchair, but for now, he seems to be happy.

“Now, he is a part of our family. We are happy,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

