College Student In UK Saves £3000 With Genius Food Hunting Tricks; Here's How

In an interesting incident, a college student named Jordan Vidal created a record for not spending a single penny on food without being hungry even for a day. It happened to a university student who discovered a clever way to keep his stomach full on a zero budget. The 25-year-old is now being dubbed as a "money-saving hero" for his ingenious system for saving money. Jordan Vidal, a student at South Wales in Cardiff, UK, became a master of money-saving while staying away from home.

College student's food trick helps him save thousands

According to a report published by the Metro, Vidal's food accumulation hack began on the first day of the week at a casino in Cardiff. When he learned that casino members were entitled to complimentary Chinese dishes with soft drinks and endless plate refills, he joined there as a member. The 25-year-old would reach the casino every 4 am, where he used to eat as many as four plates of food, which helped him keep hunger at bay for a day. After returning from the buffet, Vidal, who was pursuing film studies, said that he would have a little sleep and then go to university. After having a plate full of Chinese fast foods, including noodles, spring rolls, sticky fried rice, and chicken soup, Vidal said he would sustain hunger till the next day without spending a single penny.

However, Vidal did not stop his food hunting at the Cassion. On Tuesday, he would visit some arcades in the town centre after the lecture. He would build friendships with cafe owners, which helped him collect the leftover food at the closing time. Vidal said his refrigerator would be constantly filled with sandwiches, cookies, and cakes, reported the Metro. What was even more amusing was the fact that the 25-year old would go home with plenty of food. Rarely did it happen that Jordan was turned away for food.

Moreover, the staff members of restaurants would know him as a friendly guy, and sometimes they would even pack the food items in advance to take them away before spending any time waiting. Vidal's technique became a major success. His fridge remained full and his pockets heavy. Interestingly, when Jordan Vidal left university, he had saved £3,000 (INR 3,03,21). He proudly graduated from university with a handsome amount in his bank account.

(IMAGE: PIXABAY)