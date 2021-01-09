Colour-blind Man Sees Colours For First Time, Thanks Friends For Special Glasses

A 22-year-old from the United States was left astonished after his friends gifted him a colour-blind glasses which helped him see colours for the first time in his life. The reaction of the young man named McKinley Erves is going viral on the internet as he looks absolutely stunned after seeing colours with the colour blind glasses gifted by his friends. "Tell me I don’t have the absolute best friends ever I dare you!!!" Erves captioned the post as he shared his reaction on Instagram.

'Don't wanna take this off'

In the video, Erves can be seen getting the glasses from one of his friends who asks him to put them on. After Erves put on the glasses, he is left absolutely amazed by seeing the colour of the car parked in front of hin front yard. He then roams around his house looking at different things from bushes to sky and leaves, having a burst of emotions. At one point in the video, Erves can be heard telling his friend, "This is so crazy. I don't wanna take this off, I don't."

Netizens have been left emotional over Erves' reaction as they are flooding the comment section with love-filled messages. "This is amazing. enjoy the glasses and taking in a whole new view of the world!! Your video reminds me to appreciate everything more! Thanks for posting!" one individual wrote. "Hi, I don't know you but I saw this on Good News Movement's IG and it filled my heart with so much joy it's bursting at the seams. I'm so super happy for you! I hope the rest of your life is as happy and beautiful as this day was for you! God bless you!" another user commented.

