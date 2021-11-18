Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021: See 10 Award-winning Pics From This Year's Entry

Last Updated: 18th November, 2021 07:36 IST

The Creatures in the Air category was won by John Speirs for this pigeon with a leaf on its face.

Tough love is sometimes required. Chee Kee Teo received the Creatures Under the Water award for her photograph of a mother otter teaching her pup to swim.

This curious raccoon trying to enter into a house in France was captured by Nicolas de Vaulx.

The overall winner of this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards was this shot of a golden sink monkey with a pained expression. Ken Jensen, a photographer from the United Kingdom, shot it.

