Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021: See 10 Award-winning Pics From This Year's Entry

The overall winner of this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards was this shot of a golden sink monkey with a pained expression. Ken Jensen, a photographer from the United Kingdom, shot it.
In the Russian Kamchatka Peninsula, Andy Parkinson captured this image of two brown bear cubs wrestling.
Photographer David Eppley captured a bald eagle swooping out from its nest from an unknown location
Tough love is sometimes required. Chee Kee Teo received the Creatures Under the Water award for her photograph of a mother otter teaching her pup to swim.
The Creatures in the Air category was won by John Speirs for this pigeon with a leaf on its face.
Arthur Trevino received the Creatures on the Land award for his shot of a brave small prairie dog reportedly startling a bald eagle.
