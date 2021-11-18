Last Updated:

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021: See 10 Award-winning Pics From This Year's Entry

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 starred a screaming monkey, a pigeon, an otter, singing fish & other animals which were declared best pics this year

The overall winner of this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards was this shot of a golden sink monkey with a pained expression. Ken Jensen, a photographer from the United Kingdom, shot it.

In the Russian Kamchatka Peninsula, Andy Parkinson captured this image of two brown bear cubs wrestling.

This curious raccoon trying to enter into a house in France was captured by Nicolas de Vaulx.

This photo of gophers playing around in Hungary was clicked by Roland Kranitz.

This photo of mudskippers was taken in Taiwan by Chu Han Lin.

Photographer David Eppley captured a bald eagle swooping out from its nest from an unknown location

Tough love is sometimes required. Chee Kee Teo received the Creatures Under the Water award for her photograph of a mother otter teaching her pup to swim.

The Creatures in the Air category was won by John Speirs for this pigeon with a leaf on its face.

Arthur Trevino received the Creatures on the Land award for his shot of a brave small prairie dog reportedly startling a bald eagle.

Two western grey kangaroos brawl in Perth, Western Australia, as taken by Lea Scaddan.

