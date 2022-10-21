Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Three Headed Bear, Superhero Squirrels And A Lot More

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are back with a bang to tickle out funnybones. Forty finalists are unveiled for the awards. The awards are aimed to look at the lighter side of wildlife, with wildlife conservation as its primary aim. The competition had free entry and was open for both - amateurs and professional wildlife photographers alike. In a retweet, Comedy Wildlife Photography unveiled the finalists:

'Say Cheese! Triggerfish' to a 'three-headed bear' or a 'superhero squirrel'

All the shortlisted pictures have several tales to tell. In one picture, a squirrel jumping from a tree can be seen on a rainy day. In the picture, it looks almost like a flying superhero. In another picture, a lion cub 'ungracefully' descending from a tree was captured. In one more shot, three bear cubs were sitting in a way that it looked as though that was a three-headed bear, another shot featured two penguins in a dramatic 'argument'! Let us have a look at few of the finalists:

Two triggerfish in Faial, Azores looking at the camera. Photograph: Arturo Telle/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Two gentoo penguins in the Falkland Island Beaches. Photograph: Jennifer Hadley/Comedywildlifephoto.com

An eastern screech owlet tries to share the tree hole with its mum. Photograph: Mark Schocken/info@comedywildlifephoto.com FacebookTwitter

"Three-headed bear" in Russia, Paolo Mignosa/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Superhero squirrel. Image: Alex Pansler/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards began in 2015

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards began as a humble beginning by its founders Tom Sullam and Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE back in 2015. Today, it is renowed all over the world. It "celebrates the hilarity of the world" and highlights the steps we need to take to protect it. The voting for 2022 will close on November 27 and results will be declared on December 8.