Last Updated:

Confused Penguins Stop To Chat Before Heading Out To Sea, Watch The Hilarious Video

Penguins are one of the most social and amicable creatures on the planet. Now, giving testimony to the same is a video which captures an impromptu conflab.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Penguins engage in conflab as they cross each other in Falkland islands |Watch

Penguins are probably one of the most social and amicable creatures on the planet. Now, giving testimony to the same is a video which captures an impromptu conflab between two groups of the flightless birds. The moment was captured and later shared on Twitter by the Director of the Falkland Islands Museum & National Trust Andrea Barlow who wrote that she loved the chat they have when they meet.

The 26-second video begins by showing two groups of rockhopper penguins crossing each other’s path in Falkland island. While the first one is heading out to the sea, the other is heading back to the rockery. As the clip progresses, both the colonies move in opposite directions but stop to chat as soon as they cross paths.

Apart from their impromptu chatter, what else has left internet amused is a confused penguin who could be seen moving back and forth after forgetting his original group. Baffled about which group to join, the confused bird heads to sea then moves back and then joins the first group again.

'Hey Bob. How's the water?'

Viewed over six million times, the video has created a stir on social media, prompting hilarious reactions among netizens. While some tried to guess what the two groups may have said to one another, others simply loved it. "We need more of this in 2021!" one user wrote. "I watched a bunch of times, exactly what happens--one goes back to get their friend. Calls out and the friend stops and joins the "go to the sea" group," quipped another user guessing the situation of the confused penguin.

Read: Destiny 2: All Penguin Locations For Weekly Reset, December 22 - December 29

Read: South Africa: Researchers Plan New Colony To Bolster Penguin Population

Read: Sydney Aquarium Welcomes Gentoo Penguin Chicks

Read:  From 'Soorarai Pottru' To 'Penguin', Popular Films To Bigne-watch On Pongal 2021

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT