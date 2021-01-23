Confused Penguins Stop To Chat Before Heading Out To Sea, Watch The Hilarious Video

Penguins are probably one of the most social and amicable creatures on the planet. Now, giving testimony to the same is a video which captures an impromptu conflab between two groups of the flightless birds. The moment was captured and later shared on Twitter by the Director of the Falkland Islands Museum & National Trust Andrea Barlow who wrote that she loved the chat they have when they meet.

The 26-second video begins by showing two groups of rockhopper penguins crossing each other’s path in Falkland island. While the first one is heading out to the sea, the other is heading back to the rockery. As the clip progresses, both the colonies move in opposite directions but stop to chat as soon as they cross paths.

Apart from their impromptu chatter, what else has left internet amused is a confused penguin who could be seen moving back and forth after forgetting his original group. Baffled about which group to join, the confused bird heads to sea then moves back and then joins the first group again.

The rockhoppers on the left are heading out to sea, the ones on the right are heading back to the rookery having been out at sea. I love the conflab they have when they meet... and the confused penguin at the end!! 😂 #FalklandIslands #Falklands #RockhopperPenguins pic.twitter.com/4byR7TxbEz — Andrea Barlow (@AndzB) January 11, 2021

'Hey Bob. How's the water?'

Viewed over six million times, the video has created a stir on social media, prompting hilarious reactions among netizens. While some tried to guess what the two groups may have said to one another, others simply loved it. "We need more of this in 2021!" one user wrote. "I watched a bunch of times, exactly what happens--one goes back to get their friend. Calls out and the friend stops and joins the "go to the sea" group," quipped another user guessing the situation of the confused penguin.

Read: Destiny 2: All Penguin Locations For Weekly Reset, December 22 - December 29

Read: South Africa: Researchers Plan New Colony To Bolster Penguin Population

This vid made my day 😄 I wonder if penguins conduct small talk like humans do?



"Hey guys, how's the water?"

"Nice, real nice!"

"Awesome, see you guys later on the rocks!" — Liliales Magnoliopsi (@Magnoliopsida) January 13, 2021

"Oh hey Bob! How's the fishing?"

"Pretty good. Plenty of krill about."

"Better get back to the nest soon or the Missus will kill me..."

"Yeah, me too...."

"Uh Fred. You're supposed to be going fishing!"

"Was I? Oh yeah. Jeez. Swear I'm going daft...." — Clare McMenemy (@highpoh) January 18, 2021

—Hey, what's the water like today? 🌊

—Freeeezing. You'll enjoy it. But, the sun is quite strong right now, wear some sunscreen. ☀

—Well, thank you. I believe we'll back in a couple of hours.

—See ya.



—Was I going or coming? Whatever, I'm going...

—You idiot, come back. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — /'po.lo 'gres/ (@PauloGrez) January 18, 2021

I think they were going back to get their bud -- it looks like there were 8 coming down initially, and then only 7 continuing, so one of them seems to have gone uphill until their friend came back and squawked at them. — L Burchard (@lburchard) January 13, 2021

Absolutely fabulous! Thanks, made my night ❤️ — nikkinoo ✨🌸✨ (@nikkino63786417) January 12, 2021

This vid made my day 😄 I wonder if penguins conduct small talk like humans do?



"Hey guys, how's the water?"

"Nice, real nice!"

"Awesome, see you guys later on the rocks!" — Liliales Magnoliopsi (@Magnoliopsida) January 13, 2021

Read: Sydney Aquarium Welcomes Gentoo Penguin Chicks

Read: From 'Soorarai Pottru' To 'Penguin', Popular Films To Bigne-watch On Pongal 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.