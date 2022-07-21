It was on July 21 that National Democratic Alliance candidate Droupadi Murmu made history as she became the country's 1st Tribal President-elect and beat Yashwant Sinha. She will go on to become the 15th President of India. Wishes have poured in from netizens, who congratulated her on her win. They called her win 'iconic' and celebrated her victory online.

Netizens congratulate President Droupadi Murmu

Netizens flooded Twitter with congratulatory wishes for Droupadi Murmu as the President election results took the internet by storm. They called it a 'proud day for Odisha', as she became the first President from the state in India. They sent their best wishes her way as they called her win 'historic'. This comes after Murmu becomes only the second woman to hold the top post after Pratibha Patil, who served as the 12th President of India. She will also be the first tribal President of India. They also celebrated her win as she would' inspire the daughters of the country' with her work. A Twitter user wrote, "Winner of not just votes, but hearts. Truly historic! Congratulations Droupadi Murmu Ma’am."

A happy n proud day for Odisha 🎉Congratulations our 15th President #DroupadiMurmu ✨🎉 — କୁସୁମ (@NaiKusum) July 21, 2022

Congratulations President Mam.🎉🙏

Droupadi Murmu elected as 15th President of India#DroupadiMurmu #PresidentofIndia pic.twitter.com/nXJCjHhVjM — Pankaj Sharma (@psharma4u1) July 21, 2022

Proud moment for Odisha #DroupadiMurmu pic.twitter.com/nSNRNoBmrN — Dr soumya rn patra (@Drsoumyarnpatr1) July 21, 2022

Heartiest congratulations to our new president Draupadi murmu ji.💐#PresidentofIndia #DroupadiMurmu — Rahul (@goluu_here) July 21, 2022

The election of Smt Droupadi Murmu ji as President is a historic moment for Indian #democracy . Her journey from the grassroots to the highest office in the country symbolises how deep-rooted n vibrant our democratic values are.#NewIndia 🇮🇳@rashtrapatibhvn #DroupadiMurmu pic.twitter.com/ptCIWdcV77 — Radha Jadaun🇮🇳 (@RadhaJadaun1) July 21, 2022

Historic & Proud Moment



It took 75 years of Independence to get the first tribal President. Smt Droupadi Murmu is all set to become the 15th President of India

Would like to sincerely thank @narendramodi ji & @BJP4India for making this long-awaited dream come true#DroupadiMurmu pic.twitter.com/MY9j80k1LS — Avinash Chandra Kishan (@AvinashCKishan) July 21, 2022

Winner of not just votes, but hearts! ♥️



Truly historic! Congratulations Droupadi Murmu Ma’am 🙏🏼 💐 #DroupadiMurmu #PresidentofIndia pic.twitter.com/0pnmXoQTIn — Shreela Roy (@sredits) July 21, 2022

History made , Barriers broken.

Congratulations Smt #Droupadi_Murmu ji . Historic moment indeed. India'gets first ever tribal woman as it's President #PresidentofIndia pic.twitter.com/OUyG4jbPta — Lakshmi Singh (@LakshmiSinghBJP) July 21, 2022

Murmu's victory celebrated in her hometown

The victory celebrations have kickstarted in Murmu's hometown in Odisha as folk artists and tribal dancers gathered in large numbers to celebrate her historic win. Hoardings of Murmu as India's next President were put up, while some also prepared laddus on the special day.

#LIVE | As leads indicate #PresidentMurmu, Republic TV reports from her native village in Odisha amid massive celebrations. Tune in for the rolling coverage here - https://t.co/sbCoDnjnz3… pic.twitter.com/6rTBHW1O9O — Republic (@republic) July 21, 2022

PM Modi meets President-elect Murmu

After the NDA Presidential candidate was elected as the next President of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated her on her win. He arrived at Murmu's residence along with BJP president JP Nadda and felicitated her. An exclusive clip accessed by Republic Media Network witnesses PM congratulating and felicitating Murmu after her win. The Prime Minister also took to Twitter to congratulate her and wrote, "India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President! Congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji on this feat."

#PresidentMurmu | First visuals of India's President-elect Droupadi Murmu as PM Modi congratulates her at her residence; tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/5fxJl4KiCK pic.twitter.com/GDXkRQz8zE — Republic (@republic) July 21, 2022

India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President!



Congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji on this feat. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022

Image: PTI