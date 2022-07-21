Last Updated:

'Congratulations President Ma'am': Netizens Congratulate Droupadi Murmu For Historic Win

National Democratic Alliance candidate Droupadi Murmu made history as she will become the country's 1st Tribal President, beating Yashwant Sinha

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Draupadi Murmu

Image: PTI


It was on July 21 that National Democratic Alliance candidate Droupadi Murmu made history as she became the country's 1st Tribal President-elect and beat Yashwant Sinha. She will go on to become the 15th President of India. Wishes have poured in from netizens, who congratulated her on her win. They called her win 'iconic' and celebrated her victory online.

Netizens congratulate President Droupadi Murmu 

Netizens flooded Twitter with congratulatory wishes for Droupadi Murmu as the President election results took the internet by storm. They called it a 'proud day for Odisha', as she became the first President from the state in India. They sent their best wishes her way as they called her win 'historic'. This comes after Murmu becomes only the second woman to hold the top post after Pratibha Patil, who served as the 12th President of India. She will also be the first tribal President of India. They also celebrated her win as she would' inspire the daughters of the country' with her work. A Twitter user wrote, "Winner of not just votes, but hearts. Truly historic! Congratulations Droupadi Murmu Ma’am."

Murmu's victory celebrated in her hometown

The victory celebrations have kickstarted in Murmu's hometown in Odisha as folk artists and tribal dancers gathered in large numbers to celebrate her historic win. Hoardings of Murmu as India's next President were put up, while some also prepared laddus on the special day. 

PM Modi meets President-elect Murmu

After the NDA Presidential candidate was elected as the next President of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated her on her win. He arrived at Murmu's residence along with BJP president JP Nadda and felicitated her. An exclusive clip accessed by Republic Media Network witnesses PM congratulating and felicitating Murmu after her win. The Prime Minister also took to Twitter to congratulate her and wrote, "India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President! Congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji on this feat."

Image: PTI

