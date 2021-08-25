Connecticut: CCTV Footage Of Giant Bear Stealing Delivery Package Goes Viral; Watch

In a hilarious incident, a woman from Connecticut discovered that her Amazon-delivered package was stolen from her front porch by a bear. The giant black bear's mischief was recorded on the installed security camera. On Monday, the owner of the package, Kristin Levine, of Bristol, posted the video of the porch pirate from her home surveillance camera on Facebook. The video went viral for all the right reasons.

The footage from the CCTV showed a giant black bear sauntering across her driveway with the Amazon package in its mouth, AP reported. The 11-second video left the viewers rolling on the floor laughing. When NBC Connecticut got in touch with Levine, she narrated the episode. Kristin told that she got an alert from her security system about five minutes after Amazon dropped off the package. When Levine went to pick it up, she was "taken aback" since the package was missing. She solved the mystery behind the missing package when she checked the security camera footage. Take a look at the video of the wobbly bear stealing Kristin's Amazon package:

The bear ended up dropping off the package in a neighbour's yard, AP reported. Talking about the content of the package, Levine informed that it contained rolls of toilet paper.

Netizens jokingly thank Kristin for posting it

The video amassed over 3.4k views after it was uploaded on Monday. It was also shared over 100 times across the social media platform. While many just dropped laughing emojis, one viewer pointed out that the bear was "clearly a repeat offender." The video also created a buzz in Kristin's neighbourhood. "I better watch my packages better. I don't live too far from you. We have two bears that hang out up here in my neighborhood," one wrote. Last but not the least, many adored how "casual" the bear was "about the whole thing."

(With inputs from AP & @KristinLevine/Facebook)

(Image: @KristinLevine/Facebook)