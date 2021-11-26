Constitution-themed Wedding Card By Guwahati Couple Invites Guests 'under Article 19'

In a unique occurrence, a couple from Guwahati distributed their wedding card which was themed on the Constitution of India. While a wedding card generally speaks volumes about the personality of a couple, the lawyer duo reasoned the action as an attempt to symbolise equality in their relationship. Titled 'Notice of Wedding Reception', the names of the lawyer couple are written on either side of the scales depicting parity.

Further, the card highlights numerous laws and Articles of the Constitution of India and the couple has successfully drawn parallels between provisions under the law and dynamics of their relationship. The bridegroom states, "The right to marry is a component of Right to Life under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. So, it is time for me to use this Fundamental Right."

The wedding card also mentions the Articles that confers the guests the right to attend the wedding ceremony.

"So, I request your gracious presence under Article 19(i)(b) (Right to assemble peacefully and without arms) and give your blessings."

Interestingly, the end of the wedding card read, "Under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, we together have mutually decided to solemnise the wedding on 28th of November by agreeing to stay in love freely and under no undue influence on our discussion for the rest of our lives. When lawyers get married, they just don't say 'YES' they say, "We accept the terms and conditions".

Netizens were quick to react

Soon after the wedding card was shared over the internet, netizens could not retain their amusement.

"A LAWly wedding invitation: "When lawyers get married, they don't say just yes. They say we accept the terms & conditions"

"Look for a judge instead of priest"

Meanwhile, the stunt seemingly inspired a few too.

"I will print my wedding card (if ever) either in C++ code or in Hexa Unicode for ASCII characters or simply in binary code for ASCII characters. This is a good idea!"

