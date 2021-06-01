Last Updated:

Construction Of Bridges Over Water Baffles Netizens, Watch Video

A picture has emerged on social media that shows an octagonal structure in the middle of the water but it is the caption that has gained the attention of users.

A picture has surfaced on social media which shows an octagonal structure in the middle of the water but it is the caption that has caught the attention of netizens. The picture has been shared on Twitter by a page IndustrialVid alongside the caption, "How bridge foundations over a river are built." The picture has gone viral and it has sparked discussion over the construction of bridges over water. People in the comments section started explaining how the bridges are built. 

Bridges built under water

The octogonal structure in the picture is called cofferdam, which is created by driving a large number of piles into water. There is a video that is available on Youtube of '#Mind Warehouse' that explains about how underwater constructions are made. The video shows how cofferdam, bridge in the United States, the wind farm at sea, construction of a breakwater were built. In the video, the cofferdam The cofferdam,  are useful for building a bridge across water. Based on the type of soil at the bottom, the piles have to be driven to a specific depth. During the construction work, the engineers have to be careful so that the structure does not collapse in water or it does not get flooded in water. The piles have to kept structurally so that water can be pumped out. 

Since being shared on Twitter, the picture has got over 34K likes and 4728 Retweets. People confused about how the construction is made took to the comments section to share their views. One user commented, "Imagine if your working down there and there's s leak Flushed face or a boat comes past causing a wave." "Yeah.. but like how did they get rid of the water? Did they scoop it out? Drink it? What?", commented another user. Another individual commented, "How did the excavator get in there?".

