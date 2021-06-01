Construction Of Bridges Over Water Baffles Netizens, Watch Video

A picture has surfaced on social media which shows an octagonal structure in the middle of the water but it is the caption that has caught the attention of netizens. The picture has been shared on Twitter by a page IndustrialVid alongside the caption, "How bridge foundations over a river are built." The picture has gone viral and it has sparked discussion over the construction of bridges over water. People in the comments section started explaining how the bridges are built.

Bridges built under water

The octogonal structure in the picture is called cofferdam, which is created by driving a large number of piles into water. There is a video that is available on Youtube of '#Mind Warehouse' that explains about how underwater constructions are made. The video shows how cofferdam, bridge in the United States, the wind farm at sea, construction of a breakwater were built. In the video, the cofferdam The cofferdam, are useful for building a bridge across water. Based on the type of soil at the bottom, the piles have to be driven to a specific depth. During the construction work, the engineers have to be careful so that the structure does not collapse in water or it does not get flooded in water. The piles have to kept structurally so that water can be pumped out.

How bridge foundations over a river are built. pic.twitter.com/Lc6pbcHC7i — Industrial (@IndustrialVid) May 27, 2021

Since being shared on Twitter, the picture has got over 34K likes and 4728 Retweets. People confused about how the construction is made took to the comments section to share their views. One user commented, "Imagine if your working down there and there's s leak Flushed face or a boat comes past causing a wave." "Yeah.. but like how did they get rid of the water? Did they scoop it out? Drink it? What?", commented another user. Another individual commented, "How did the excavator get in there?".

Diving down to the depths to measure how deep

Corrugated steel that has interlocking grooves to link up

Once pounded in deep and locked together,

water pumps to drain.

Then before work starts, inspection for leaks, pump draining for water seeping, and good safety communication — Kebutor (@Kebutor) May 31, 2021

Basically you sink piles (or similar) into the river from a barge and form what is almost like a bathtub - no water can get in or out. And then pump water out from both the box and the underlying river bed. Box gets dry and people can dig out the river bed - witchcraft! — Social Justice Paladin (@Carpenterdf) May 30, 2021

Finally something on twitter I know about! Dewatering of these kind of excavations is absolutely fascinating (albeit clearly witchcraft)! If anyone is interested I worked on a project similar to this in Ipswich a few years ago - its a brilliant industry (https://t.co/xllXiy1lEQ) pic.twitter.com/TWqTqDqc9H — Social Justice Paladin (@Carpenterdf) May 30, 2021

When you’re designing these, are the bodies of water just so large that the displacement of the structure or boats and such are negligible to the height of the water’s surface? — Austin (@A_lot_moore) May 31, 2021

Yeah.. but like how did they get rid of the water? Did they scoop it out? Drink it? What? pic.twitter.com/uNVHHdJSAo — darn a ronney (@DarnRonney) May 30, 2021

Like 1000 workers will take 2 sips and hold it in their mouths until after construction when they now pour it back and are paid $10- per sip — Dean Bassey (@dean_bassey) May 30, 2021

Imagine if your working down there and there's s leak 😳 or a boat comes past causing a wave — White knight (@Whiteknight1458) May 27, 2021

fun fact, this method was actually developed by the Romans, they built their bridges the same way :) — vivi🤡 Νικέος (@ego_supersum) May 30, 2021

The Romans actually invented Concrete that would set Underwater. A mixture we still cannot Replicate today. — DrK (@DereKB23) May 30, 2021

IMAGE: IndustrialVid/Twitter

